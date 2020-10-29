172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-october-29-uttar-pradeshs-covid-19-tally-crosses-4-75-lakh-6031391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 29: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 4.75 lakh

With more than 16.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8.14 lakh) and Karnataka (8.12 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 4.76 lakh on October 28, after the state reported 1,980 new infections in 24 hours. UP's death toll stands at 6,958.

With over 16.54 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,60,766 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,14,774 cases

> Karnataka - 8,12,784 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,16,751 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,76,034 cases

India has recorded 80.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 6.3 lakh are active cases while over 73.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.7 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands192540392058
2Andhra Pradesh266226787815093609664318
3Arunachal Pradesh2064751248018336
4Assam11803104219251714879173
5Bihar8329517204178100410694
6Chandigarh6292113359802241
7Chhattisgarh22167-4741574801400193655
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu51-3318432
9Delhi29378-15053342404128639640
10Goa2402-18399741965927
11Gujarat13332133152858110737016
12Haryana11014-56214945194817588
13Himachal Pradesh2646-125182032053002
14Jammu and Kashmir6976148478254614554
15Jharkhand5363111943264528804
16Karnataka68180316973355862601104655
17Kerala93369-11033166927660140327
18Ladakh642475369107741
19Madhya Pradesh100942591562641032291315
20Maharashtra1302861783148692684304355491
21Manipur423313134202121566
22Meghalaya1364477777134853
23Mizoram417-432238511
24Nagaland1845206945117341
25Odisha140684872701302015128412
26Puducherry368655303071545902
27Punjab4239-150123866356415820
28Rajasthan157082411740442016187710
29Sikkim263-135451167
30Tamil Nadu26356137867937738591101835
31Telengana17979-63216353143613245
32Tripura169658285251703451
33Uttarakhand36961695655647110092
34Uttar Pradesh254877804435892742695818
35West Bengal37111613179283925666460
Total#6036877116731598956480120527517
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.4 crore infections and over 11.69 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:52 am

