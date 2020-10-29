Coronavirus state-wise tally October 29: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 4.75 lakh

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 4.76 lakh on October 28, after the state reported 1,980 new infections in 24 hours. UP's death toll stands at 6,958.

With over 16.54 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,60,766 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,14,774 cases

> Karnataka - 8,12,784 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,16,751 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,76,034 cases

India has recorded 80.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 6.3 lakh are active cases while over 73.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.7 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 5 4039 20 58 2 Andhra Pradesh 26622 678 781509 3609 6643 18 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2064 75 12480 183 36 4 Assam 11803 1042 192517 1487 917 3 5 Bihar 8329 517 204178 1004 1069 4 6 Chandigarh 629 21 13359 80 224 1 7 Chhattisgarh 22167 -474 157480 1400 1936 55 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 -3 3184 3 2 9 Delhi 29378 -1505 334240 4128 6396 40 10 Goa 2402 -18 39974 196 592 7 11 Gujarat 13332 133 152858 1107 3701 6 12 Haryana 11014 -562 149451 948 1758 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 2646 -125 18203 205 300 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6976 14 84782 546 1455 4 15 Jharkhand 5363 111 94326 452 880 4 16 Karnataka 68180 3169 733558 6260 11046 55 17 Kerala 93369 -1103 316692 7660 1403 27 18 Ladakh 642 47 5369 107 74 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 10094 259 156264 1032 2913 15 20 Maharashtra 130286 1783 1486926 8430 43554 91 21 Manipur 4233 13 13420 212 156 6 22 Meghalaya 1364 47 7777 134 85 3 23 Mizoram 417 -43 2238 5 1 1 24 Nagaland 1845 20 6945 117 34 1 25 Odisha 14068 487 270130 2015 1284 12 26 Puducherry 3686 55 30307 154 590 2 27 Punjab 4239 -150 123866 356 4158 20 28 Rajasthan 15708 241 174044 2016 1877 10 29 Sikkim 263 -1 3545 11 67 30 Tamil Nadu 26356 1378 679377 3859 11018 35 31 Telengana 17979 -63 216353 1436 1324 5 32 Tripura 1696 58 28525 170 345 1 33 Uttarakhand 3696 169 56556 471 1009 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 25487 780 443589 2742 6958 18 35 West Bengal 37111 61 317928 3925 6664 60 Total# 603687 7116 7315989 56480 120527 517 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.4 crore infections and over 11.69 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.