Coronavirus state-wise tally October 23: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally nears 8 lakh

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the eight-lakh mark on October 22 after the state reported 3,620 new cases. The state's death toll is more than 6,500.

With over 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,25,197 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,96,919 cases

> Karnataka - 7,88,551 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,00,193 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,63,858 cases

India has recorded more than 77.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.17 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 6.9 lakh are active cases while over 69.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 9 3937 24 57 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 32257 119 758138 3723 6524 16 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2638 44 11407 208 32 1 4 Assam 24724 1083 177662 1584 896 7 5 Bihar 11213 -95 197208 968 1026 7 6 Chandigarh 712 32 12924 82 212 3 7 Chhattisgarh 25238 557 143212 2996 1680 52 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 47 -3 3164 3 2 9 Delhi 25237 -1120 312918 2727 6163 35 10 Goa 2991 108 38031 348 564 7 11 Gujarat 14121 72 146171 1201 3667 7 12 Haryana 10009 178 142798 1292 1688 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 2623 13 16937 231 284 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7952 136 80802 710 1412 10 15 Jharkhand 6122 84 91629 625 859 8 16 Karnataka 92946 7513 684835 13217 10770 74 17 Kerala 93393 134 274675 7593 1255 23 18 Ladakh 842 6 4902 37 68 19 Madhya Pradesh 12146 240 149353 1271 2842 14 20 Maharashtra 150510 8836 1431856 16177 42831 198 21 Manipur 4101 -255 12393 96 127 3 22 Meghalaya 1661 209 6981 307 78 1 23 Mizoram 184 -17 2175 1 0 24 Nagaland 1799 -116 6469 41 28 25 Odisha 17857 230 257041 2128 1196 15 26 Puducherry 4039 -13 29211 195 582 2 27 Punjab 4466 342 121155 935 4072 12 28 Rajasthan 18341 844 160614 2654 1800 12 29 Sikkim 254 -1 3410 49 63 30 Tamil Nadu 34198 1282 655170 4314 10825 45 31 Telengana 20377 -194 207326 1221 1298 6 32 Tripura 2229 110 27502 250 339 5 33 Uttarakhand 4897 188 53643 582 968 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 29131 233 427937 2581 6790 35 35 West Bengal 36064 -485 294911 3608 6308 64 Total# 695509 20303 6948497 73979 117306 690 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 4.15 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.33 lakh people have died so far.