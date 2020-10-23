172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-october-23-andhra-pradeshs-covid-19-tally-nears-8-lakh-6002821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 23: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally nears 8 lakh

With more than 16.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.9 lakh) and Karnataka (7.8 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the eight-lakh mark on October 22 after the state reported 3,620 new cases. The state's death toll is more than 6,500.

With over 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,25,197 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,96,919 cases

> Karnataka - 7,88,551 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,00,193 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,63,858 cases

India has recorded more than 77.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.17 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 6.9 lakh are active cases while over 69.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1909393724571
2Andhra Pradesh322571197581383723652416
3Arunachal Pradesh26384411407208321
4Assam24724108317766215848967
5Bihar11213-9519720896810267
6Chandigarh7123212924822123
7Chhattisgarh252385571432122996168052
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu47-3316432
9Delhi25237-11203129182727616335
10Goa2991108380313485647
11Gujarat1412172146171120136677
12Haryana100091781427981292168814
13Himachal Pradesh262313169372312845
14Jammu and Kashmir795213680802710141210
15Jharkhand612284916296258598
16Karnataka929467513684835132171077074
17Kerala933931342746757593125523
18Ladakh842649023768
19Madhya Pradesh121462401493531271284214
20Maharashtra150510883614318561617742831198
21Manipur4101-25512393961273
22Meghalaya16612096981307781
23Mizoram184-17217510
24Nagaland1799-11664694128
25Odisha178572302570412128119615
26Puducherry4039-13292111955822
27Punjab4466342121155935407212
28Rajasthan183418441606142654180012
29Sikkim254-134104963
30Tamil Nadu34198128265517043141082545
31Telengana20377-194207326122112986
32Tripura2229110275022503395
33Uttarakhand4897188536435829688
34Uttar Pradesh291312334279372581679035
35West Bengal36064-4852949113608630864
Total#69550920303694849773979117306690
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 4.15 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.33 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 10:03 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

