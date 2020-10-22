Coronavirus state-wise tally October 22: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally nears 7 lakh

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the 7-lakh mark on October 21 after the state reported 3,086 new cases. The state's death toll is more than 10,700.

With over 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,17,658 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,93,299 cases

> Karnataka - 7,82,773 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,97,116 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,61,475 cases

India has recorded more than 77 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.16 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.1 lakh are active cases while over 68.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 -16 3913 11 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 32376 1020 754415 4739 6508 27 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2682 30 11199 164 31 4 Assam 25807 968 176078 1664 889 5 5 Bihar 11118 230 196240 1194 1019 8 6 Chandigarh 744 66 12842 118 209 7 Chhattisgarh 25795 -86 140216 2230 1628 44 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 44 -5 3161 8 2 9 Delhi 24117 -195 310191 3444 6128 47 10 Goa 3099 102 37683 408 557 2 11 Gujarat 14193 52 144970 1180 3660 9 12 Haryana 10187 -109 141506 1070 1674 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 2636 40 16706 219 279 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8088 36 80092 655 1402 5 15 Jharkhand 6206 26 91004 619 851 2 16 Karnataka 100459 3505 671618 9289 10696 88 17 Kerala 93527 -1504 267082 6839 1232 26 18 Ladakh 848 -7 4865 78 68 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 12386 121 148082 1222 2828 17 20 Maharashtra 159346 15409 1415679 23371 42633 180 21 Manipur 3846 36 12297 238 124 3 22 Meghalaya 1870 150 6674 177 77 1 23 Mizoram 167 -22 2174 9 0 24 Nagaland 1683 -25 6428 94 28 25 Odisha 18087 798 254913 2716 1181 13 26 Puducherry 4026 75 29016 242 580 3 27 Punjab 4808 87 120220 562 4060 23 28 Rajasthan 19185 1069 157960 2865 1788 14 29 Sikkim 253 1 3361 35 63 30 Tamil Nadu 35480 1254 650856 4301 10780 39 31 Telengana 20183 266 206105 1717 1292 5 32 Tripura 2339 116 27252 239 334 2 33 Uttarakhand 5085 279 53061 770 960 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 29364 1052 425356 3332 6755 41 35 West Bengal 35579 -409 291303 3596 6244 64 Total# 715812 24278 6874518 79415 116616 702 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 4.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.27 lakh people have died so far.