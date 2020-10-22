172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-october-22-tamil-nadus-covid-19-tally-nears-7-lakh-5996321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 22: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally nears 7 lakh

With more than 16.17 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.9 lakh) and Karnataka (7.8 lakh).

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the 7-lakh mark on October 21 after the state reported 3,086 new cases. The state's death toll is more than 10,700.

With over 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,17,658 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,93,299 cases

> Karnataka - 7,82,773 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,97,116 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,61,475 cases

India has recorded more than 77 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.16 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.1 lakh are active cases while over 68.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands199-1639131156
2Andhra Pradesh3237610207544154739650827
3Arunachal Pradesh2682301119916431
4Assam2580796817607816648895
5Bihar11118230196240119410198
6Chandigarh7446612842118209
7Chhattisgarh25795-861402162230162844
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu44-5316182
9Delhi24117-1953101913444612847
10Goa3099102376834085572
11Gujarat1419352144970118036609
12Haryana10187-1091415061070167414
13Himachal Pradesh263640167062192795
14Jammu and Kashmir8088368009265514025
15Jharkhand620626910046198512
16Karnataka100459350567161892891069688
17Kerala93527-15042670826839123226
18Ladakh848-7486578681
19Madhya Pradesh123861211480821222282817
20Maharashtra1593461540914156792337142633180
21Manipur384636122972381243
22Meghalaya18701506674177771
23Mizoram167-22217490
24Nagaland1683-2564289428
25Odisha180877982549132716118113
26Puducherry402675290162425803
27Punjab480887120220562406023
28Rajasthan1918510691579602865178814
29Sikkim253133613563
30Tamil Nadu35480125465085643011078039
31Telengana20183266206105171712925
32Tripura2339116272522393342
33Uttarakhand50852795306177096014
34Uttar Pradesh2936410524253563332675541
35West Bengal35579-4092913033596624464
Total#71581224278687451879415116616702
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 4.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.27 lakh people have died so far.

