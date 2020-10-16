172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-october-16-assams-covid-19-tally-nears-2-lakh-5970121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 16: Assam's COVID-19 tally nears 2 lakh

With more than 15.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.7 lakh) and Karnataka (7.4 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Assam's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the two-lakh mark on October 15. The state has recorded 1,98,982 COVID-19 cases so far, including 843 deaths due to the infectious disease.

With over 15.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,64,615 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,71,503 cases

> Karnataka - 7,43,848 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,74,802 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,47,383 cases

India has recorded more than 73.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.12 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.04 lakh are active cases while over 64.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.2 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands190538172155
2Andhra Pradesh4004716227250995622635738
3Arunachal Pradesh3052-79889195301
4Assam2880450316933512638439
5Bihar11038-2821891868069725
6Chandigarh104441122321132012
7Chhattisgarh28187-3781239432395138546
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu718309992
9Delhi22605-7022925022755592426
10Goa4084104351614305256
11Gujarat147821551377331329360611
12Haryana10364-177134719101316239
13Himachal Pradesh2654-134153891562605
14Jammu and Kashmir905868175641132313586
15Jharkhand6892299872408738209
16Karnataka11355744962000888411028385
17Kerala94609-6842222317082108923
18Ladakh1018-39431049651
19Madhya Pradesh141572751397171559271024
20Maharashtra192936382513304831371441196337
21Manipur3193-126110811661041
22Meghalaya2445-106564664733
23Mizoram10842121130
24Nagaland145325601710122
25Odisha223873292385352772108927
26Puducherry4551-26273652135702
27Punjab70906701151861111395429
28Rajasthan215871241439842149170814
29Sikkim3121331295459
30Tamil Nadu4187269462245850551047249
31Telengana23315-112194653143512567
32Tripura3105213257653713234
33Uttarakhand56824634999786881418
34Uttar Pradesh362956034045453239654336
35West Bengal31984-4792715633179587062
Total#8045287862645377970338112161895
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.86 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.93 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:04 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

