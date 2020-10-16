Coronavirus state-wise tally October 16: Assam's COVID-19 tally nears 2 lakh

Assam's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the two-lakh mark on October 15. The state has recorded 1,98,982 COVID-19 cases so far, including 843 deaths due to the infectious disease.

With over 15.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,64,615 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,71,503 cases

> Karnataka - 7,43,848 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,74,802 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,47,383 cases

India has recorded more than 73.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.12 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.04 lakh are active cases while over 64.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.2 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 5 3817 21 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 40047 1622 725099 5622 6357 38 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3052 -7 9889 195 30 1 4 Assam 28804 503 169335 1263 843 9 5 Bihar 11038 -282 189186 806 972 5 6 Chandigarh 1044 41 12232 113 201 2 7 Chhattisgarh 28187 -378 123943 2395 1385 46 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 8 3099 9 2 9 Delhi 22605 -702 292502 2755 5924 26 10 Goa 4084 104 35161 430 525 6 11 Gujarat 14782 155 137733 1329 3606 11 12 Haryana 10364 -177 134719 1013 1623 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 2654 -134 15389 156 260 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9058 681 75641 1323 1358 6 15 Jharkhand 6892 299 87240 873 820 9 16 Karnataka 113557 449 620008 8841 10283 85 17 Kerala 94609 -684 222231 7082 1089 23 18 Ladakh 1018 -39 4310 49 65 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 14157 275 139717 1559 2710 24 20 Maharashtra 192936 3825 1330483 13714 41196 337 21 Manipur 3193 -126 11081 166 104 1 22 Meghalaya 2445 -106 5646 64 73 3 23 Mizoram 108 4 2121 13 0 24 Nagaland 1453 25 6017 101 22 25 Odisha 22387 329 238535 2772 1089 27 26 Puducherry 4551 -26 27365 213 570 2 27 Punjab 7090 670 115186 1111 3954 29 28 Rajasthan 21587 124 143984 2149 1708 14 29 Sikkim 312 13 3129 54 59 30 Tamil Nadu 41872 694 622458 5055 10472 49 31 Telengana 23315 -112 194653 1435 1256 7 32 Tripura 3105 213 25765 371 323 4 33 Uttarakhand 5682 463 49997 868 814 18 34 Uttar Pradesh 36295 603 404545 3239 6543 36 35 West Bengal 31984 -479 271563 3179 5870 62 Total# 804528 7862 6453779 70338 112161 895 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.86 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.93 lakh people have died so far.