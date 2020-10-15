Coronavirus state-wise tally October 15: Bihar's COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh

Bihar’s COVID-19 tally crossed the two-lakh mark on October 14. The state’s tally stands at 2,00,103, including 967 deaths from the infectious disease.

With over 15.54 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,54,389 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,67,465 cases

> Karnataka - 7,35,371 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,70,392 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,44,711 cases

India has recorded more than 73 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.11 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.3 lakh are active cases while over 63.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 195 4 3796 14 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 41669 1186 719477 5050 6319 28 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3045 -85 9694 121 29 1 4 Assam 29307 -410 168072 1013 834 4 5 Bihar 10756 79 188380 1321 967 6 6 Chandigarh 1085 42 12119 112 199 2 7 Chhattisgarh 27809 -601 121548 2196 1339 33 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 79 6 3090 9 2 9 Delhi 21903 -413 289747 2867 5898 44 10 Goa 4188 128 34731 479 519 5 11 Gujarat 14937 250 136404 1414 3595 11 12 Haryana 10187 132 133706 1324 1614 13 13 Himachal Pradesh 2520 -13 15233 232 255 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9739 127 74318 816 1352 12 15 Jharkhand 7191 426 86367 1053 811 6 16 Karnataka 114006 -528 611167 8662 10198 75 17 Kerala 93925 1568 215149 7792 1066 20 18 Ladakh 979 -10 4261 56 64 19 Madhya Pradesh 14432 229 138158 5729 2686 15 20 Maharashtra 196761 9123 1316769 19517 40859 158 21 Manipur 3076 -209 10915 86 103 6 22 Meghalaya 2339 28 5582 176 70 5 23 Mizoram 112 7 2108 15 0 24 Nagaland 1478 35 5916 85 22 3 25 Odisha 22716 176 235763 2775 1062 5 26 Puducherry 4525 47 27152 287 568 1 27 Punjab 7760 452 114075 970 3925 31 28 Rajasthan 21711 213 141835 2219 1694 15 29 Sikkim 325 19 3075 61 59 30 Tamil Nadu 42566 673 617403 5083 10423 52 31 Telengana 23203 525 193218 1949 1249 8 32 Tripura 3318 182 25394 353 319 1 33 Uttarakhand 6145 431 49129 846 796 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 36898 1184 401306 3736 6507 41 35 West Bengal 31505 -517 268384 3096 5808 64 Total# 812390 14486 6383441 81514 111266 680 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.83 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.88 lakh people have died so far.