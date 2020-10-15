172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-october-15-bihars-covid-19-tally-crosses-2-lakh-5965141.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 15: Bihar's COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh

With more than 15.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.6 lakh) and Karnataka (7.3 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Bihar’s COVID-19 tally crossed the two-lakh mark on October 14. The state’s tally stands at 2,00,103, including 967 deaths from the infectious disease.

With over 15.54 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,54,389 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,67,465 cases

> Karnataka - 7,35,371 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,70,392 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,44,711 cases

India has recorded more than 73 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.11 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 8.3 lakh are active cases while over 63.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands195437961455
2Andhra Pradesh4166911867194775050631928
3Arunachal Pradesh3045-859694121291
4Assam29307-41016807210138344
5Bihar107567918838013219676
6Chandigarh108542121191121992
7Chhattisgarh27809-6011215482196133933
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu796309092
9Delhi21903-4132897472867589844
10Goa4188128347314795195
11Gujarat149372501364041414359511
12Haryana101871321337061324161413
13Himachal Pradesh2520-13152332322551
14Jammu and Kashmir973912774318816135212
15Jharkhand71914268636710538116
16Karnataka114006-52861116786621019875
17Kerala9392515682151497792106620
18Ladakh979-1042615664
19Madhya Pradesh144322291381585729268615
20Maharashtra196761912313167691951740859158
21Manipur3076-20910915861036
22Meghalaya2339285582176705
23Mizoram11272108150
24Nagaland147835591685223
25Odisha22716176235763277510625
26Puducherry452547271522875681
27Punjab7760452114075970392531
28Rajasthan217112131418352219169415
29Sikkim3251930756159
30Tamil Nadu4256667361740350831042352
31Telengana23203525193218194912498
32Tripura3318182253943533191
33Uttarakhand61454314912984679614
34Uttar Pradesh3689811844013063736650741
35West Bengal31505-5172683843096580864
Total#81239014486638344181514111266680
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.83 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.88 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 10:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

