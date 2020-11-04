Coronavirus state-wise tally November 4: Delhi daily infection tally crosses 6,000-mark for the first time

COVID-19 Latest Updates: With more than 16.87 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.29 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.27 lakh).
With over 16.87 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update.
The data was updated on November 4 at 8.00 am on the MoHFW website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra – 1,687,784 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
> Karnataka - 829,640 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 827,882 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 729,507 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 485,609 cases
Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on November 3, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city. The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark.
So far, India has recorded 8,313,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 123,611 deaths. A total of 7,656,478 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 533,787 active cases in the country as on date, as per the Health Ministry.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|160
|8
|4132
|20
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|22538
|1130
|798625
|3033
|6719
|13
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1722
|49
|13238
|165
|38
|1
|4
|Assam
|8481
|321
|197569
|785
|932
|1
|5
|Bihar
|6594
|372
|209582
|938
|1101
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|593
|25
|13708
|76
|227
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21914
|212
|166391
|1854
|2208
|58
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|34
|3221
|2
|2
|9
|Delhi
|33308
|865
|356459
|4824
|6604
|42
|10
|Goa
|2215
|29
|41123
|208
|616
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|12678
|133
|158114
|1004
|3725
|4
|12
|Haryana
|12919
|285
|155717
|1266
|1810
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2958
|15
|19304
|339
|336
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6080
|246
|88140
|623
|1490
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|5119
|110
|96485
|512
|886
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|44824
|5787
|773595
|8334
|11221
|29
|17
|Kerala
|86792
|2991
|355943
|7108
|1533
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|610
|27
|5671
|42
|76
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8298
|240
|161454
|868
|2965
|7
|20
|Maharashtra
|119352
|6320
|1524304
|10225
|44128
|104
|21
|Manipur
|3568
|54
|15343
|278
|180
|9
|22
|Meghalaya
|1009
|46
|8579
|117
|90
|23
|Mizoram
|444
|11
|2347
|24
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|1365
|136
|7689
|154
|42
|3
|25
|Odisha
|12783
|147
|279091
|1527
|1340
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|2756
|413
|31827
|482
|595
|27
|Punjab
|4183
|12
|125961
|395
|4227
|13
|28
|Rajasthan
|15889
|634
|182680
|1105
|1926
|9
|29
|Sikkim
|239
|5
|3655
|4
|73
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19504
|1490
|698820
|3940
|11183
|31
|31
|Telengana
|17742
|112
|223413
|1421
|1351
|3
|32
|Tripura
|1321
|51
|29318
|84
|350
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3802
|112
|58050
|441
|1029
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23035
|288
|455498
|2040
|7076
|25
|35
|West Bengal
|36576
|185
|338075
|4085
|6957
|57
|Total#
|541405
|20503
|7603121
|58323
|123097
|490
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 47,404,173 have been infected by the coronavirus and 1,213,693 have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.