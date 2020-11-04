172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-november-4-delhi-daily-infection-tally-crosses-6000-mark-for-the-first-time-6063431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 4: Delhi daily infection tally crosses 6,000-mark for the first time

COVID-19 Latest Updates: With more than 16.87 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.29 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.27 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File Image (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
With over 16.87 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update.

The data was updated on November 4 at 8.00 am on the MoHFW website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra – 1,687,784 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 829,640 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 827,882 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 729,507 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 485,609 cases

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on November 3, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city. The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark.

So far, India has recorded 8,313,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 123,611 deaths. A total of 7,656,478 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 533,787 active cases in the country as on date, as per the Health Ministry.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands160841322060 
2Andhra Pradesh2253811307986253033671913
3Arunachal Pradesh17224913238165381
4Assam84813211975697859321
5Bihar659437220958293811014
6Chandigarh5932513708762271
7Chhattisgarh219142121663911854220858
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu34 322122 
9Delhi333088653564594824660442
10Goa221529411232086167
11Gujarat12678133158114100437254
12Haryana129192851557171266181015
13Himachal Pradesh2958151930433933610
14Jammu and Kashmir60802468814062314908
15Jharkhand5119110964855128861
16Karnataka44824578777359583341122129
17Kerala8679229913559437108153321
18Ladakh61027567142761
19Madhya Pradesh829824016145486829657
20Maharashtra119352632015243041022544128104
21Manipur356854153432781809
22Meghalaya100946857911790 
23Mizoram444112347241 
24Nagaland13651367689154423
25Odisha12783147279091152713409
26Puducherry275641331827482595 
27Punjab418312125961395422713
28Rajasthan15889634182680110519269
29Sikkim23953655473 
30Tamil Nadu19504149069882039401118331
31Telengana17742112223413142113513
32Tripura13215129318843502
33Uttarakhand38021125805044110292
34Uttar Pradesh230352884554982040707625
35West Bengal365761853380754085695757
Total#54140520503760312158323123097490
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 47,404,173 have been infected by the coronavirus and 1,213,693 have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 10:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

