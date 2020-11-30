PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 30: Kerala's COVID-19 tally nears 6 lakh

With more than 18.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.8 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.6 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Kerala's COVID-19 tally neared the 6-lakh mark on November 29 after the state reported 5,643 new cases of the infectious disease in 24 hours. The state's tally stood at 5.99 lakh, including 2,223 deaths due to the disease.

With over 18.2 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra -18,20,059 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,83,899 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,67,683 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,80,505 cases

> Kerala - 5,99,600 cases

India has recorded more than 94.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.37 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.46 lakh are active cases while over 88.4 lakh have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1061345371961
2Andhra Pradesh83973174852298378769887
3Arunachal Pradesh851371536441543
4Assam3350+37208286969811
5Bihar5404+2422745651712596
6Chandigarh1140+2515926692762
7Chhattisgarh206413372125171600284010
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu221330832
9Delhi3509114875224916325906668
10Goa132721457901356871
11Gujarat14889+971894201451396916
12Haryana1890510112112162794240126
13Himachal Pradesh8644+703072494463512
14Jammu and Kashmir50872510308249116855
15Jharkhand213816105883214963
16Karnataka2452225484761215301176515
17Kerala647192455326585861222327
18Ladakh8787740982116
19Madhya Pradesh1497471865211508325013
20Maharashtra92062+1097168092643624707185
21Manipur3236472140119827310
22Meghalaya7689010861126111
23Mizoram381113440155
24Nagaland10901311000517564
25Odisha531719331125670717344
26Puducherry480393584672609
27Punjab7888+54138870664478015
28Rajasthan28758+72343362556229218
29Sikkim268204609371081
30Tamil Nadu11052217577501471117039
31Telengana10022468258336105814583
32Tripura595543173075370
33Uttarakhand4970+946814828712228
34Uttar Pradesh245756685095562618774224
35West Bengal244051324480323445837654
Total#4469527004884760045333137139443
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6.2 crore infections and over 14.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 10:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

