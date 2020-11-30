Coronavirus state-wise tally November 30: Kerala's COVID-19 tally nears 6 lakh

Kerala's COVID-19 tally neared the 6-lakh mark on November 29 after the state reported 5,643 new cases of the infectious disease in 24 hours. The state's tally stood at 5.99 lakh, including 2,223 deaths due to the disease.

With over 18.2 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra -18,20,059 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,83,899 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,67,683 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,80,505 cases

> Kerala - 5,99,600 cases

India has recorded more than 94.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.37 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.46 lakh are active cases while over 88.4 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 106 13 4537 19 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 8397 3174 852298 3787 6988 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 851 37 15364 41 54 3 4 Assam 3350 +37 208286 96 981 1 5 Bihar 5404 +24 227456 517 1259 6 6 Chandigarh 1140 +25 15926 69 276 2 7 Chhattisgarh 20641 337 212517 1600 2840 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 1 3308 3 2 9 Delhi 35091 1487 522491 6325 9066 68 10 Goa 1327 21 45790 135 687 1 11 Gujarat 14889 +97 189420 1451 3969 16 12 Haryana 18905 1011 211216 2794 2401 26 13 Himachal Pradesh 8644 +70 30724 944 635 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5087 25 103082 491 1685 5 15 Jharkhand 2138 16 105883 214 963 16 Karnataka 24522 254 847612 1530 11765 15 17 Kerala 64719 245 532658 5861 2223 27 18 Ladakh 878 7 7409 82 116 19 Madhya Pradesh 14974 7 186521 1508 3250 13 20 Maharashtra 92062 +1097 1680926 4362 47071 85 21 Manipur 3236 47 21401 198 273 10 22 Meghalaya 768 90 10861 126 111 23 Mizoram 381 11 3440 15 5 24 Nagaland 1090 131 10005 175 64 25 Odisha 5317 193 311256 707 1734 4 26 Puducherry 480 39 35846 72 609 27 Punjab 7888 +54 138870 664 4780 15 28 Rajasthan 28758 +7 234336 2556 2292 18 29 Sikkim 268 20 4609 37 108 1 30 Tamil Nadu 11052 21 757750 1471 11703 9 31 Telengana 10022 468 258336 1058 1458 3 32 Tripura 595 54 31730 75 370 33 Uttarakhand 4970 +94 68148 287 1222 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 24575 668 509556 2618 7742 24 35 West Bengal 24405 132 448032 3445 8376 54 Total# 446952 7004 8847600 45333 137139 443 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6.2 crore infections and over 14.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.