Coronavirus state-wise tally November 25: Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark on November 24 after the state had reported 3,314 new cases. The state's death toll from the infectious disease has risen to 2,200.

With over 17.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,89,800 cases

> Karnataka - 8,76,425 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,63,843 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,73,176 cases

> Kerala - 5,71,872 cases

India has recorded more than 92.2 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1.34 lakh deaths related to the infectious disease. While 86.4 lakh patients have recovered, 4.4 lakh case are 'active'.

Across the country, over 11.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 4464 11 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 13024 +370 843863 1447 6956 8 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1004 +3 15091 55 49 4 Assam 3214 35 207649 121 976 1 5 Bihar 4897 103 224715 642 1233 6 6 Chandigarh 1128 11 15455 66 265 2 7 Chhattisgarh 22815 889 201744 919 2767 21 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 37 +3 3286 3 2 9 Delhi 38501 1172 493419 4943 8621 109 10 Goa 1221 80 45168 85 679 2 11 Gujarat 14044 208 182473 1286 3892 16 12 Haryana 20765 353 199278 1943 2249 33 13 Himachal Pradesh 7150 470 28007 466 572 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5357 +74 100322 495 1651 10 15 Jharkhand 2242 40 104724 191 955 2 16 Karnataka 24631 +96 840099 1949 11695 17 17 Kerala 64539 247 505238 5149 2095 24 18 Ladakh 854 +5 7069 84 105 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 12979 643 180349 1112 3183 11 20 Maharashtra 84238 1323 1658879 4086 46683 30 21 Manipur 3175 137 20525 151 240 2 22 Meghalaya 893 +2 10451 59 110 23 Mizoram 442 +60 3298 95 5 24 Nagaland 1473 29 9397 50 61 25 Odisha 6226 +20 307374 648 1671 14 26 Puducherry 489 +38 35671 89 609 27 Punjab 6834 147 136178 439 4653 22 28 Rajasthan 25197 1081 223085 2214 2200 19 29 Sikkim 238 8 4437 31 102 2 30 Tamil Nadu 11875 +370 749662 1910 11639 17 31 Telengana 10886 +161 253715 1150 1441 4 32 Tripura 790 +37 31368 72 370 33 Uttarakhand 4638 340 66349 177 1173 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 23928 152 499507 2032 7615 33 35 West Bengal 24880 +150 430462 3646 8121 49 Total# 444746 6079 8642771 37816 134699 481 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been more than 5.9 crore reported COVID-19 cases, including 14 lakh deaths caused by the disease.