Coronavirus state-wise tally November 25: Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh

With more than 17.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.76 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.63 lakh).
Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark on November 24 after the state had reported 3,314 new cases. The state's death toll from the infectious disease has risen to 2,200.
With over 17.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 17,89,800 cases
> Karnataka - 8,76,425 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 8,63,843 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 7,73,176 cases
> Kerala - 5,71,872 cases
India has recorded more than 92.2 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1.34 lakh deaths related to the infectious disease. While 86.4 lakh patients have recovered, 4.4 lakh case are 'active'.
Across the country, over 11.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|142
|4464
|11
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|13024
|+370
|843863
|1447
|6956
|8
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1004
|+3
|15091
|55
|49
|4
|Assam
|3214
|35
|207649
|121
|976
|1
|5
|Bihar
|4897
|103
|224715
|642
|1233
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|1128
|11
|15455
|66
|265
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22815
|889
|201744
|919
|2767
|21
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|37
|+3
|3286
|3
|2
|9
|Delhi
|38501
|1172
|493419
|4943
|8621
|109
|10
|Goa
|1221
|80
|45168
|85
|679
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|14044
|208
|182473
|1286
|3892
|16
|12
|Haryana
|20765
|353
|199278
|1943
|2249
|33
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7150
|470
|28007
|466
|572
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5357
|+74
|100322
|495
|1651
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|2242
|40
|104724
|191
|955
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|24631
|+96
|840099
|1949
|11695
|17
|17
|Kerala
|64539
|247
|505238
|5149
|2095
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|854
|+5
|7069
|84
|105
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12979
|643
|180349
|1112
|3183
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|84238
|1323
|1658879
|4086
|46683
|30
|21
|Manipur
|3175
|137
|20525
|151
|240
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|893
|+2
|10451
|59
|110
|23
|Mizoram
|442
|+60
|3298
|95
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1473
|29
|9397
|50
|61
|25
|Odisha
|6226
|+20
|307374
|648
|1671
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|489
|+38
|35671
|89
|609
|27
|Punjab
|6834
|147
|136178
|439
|4653
|22
|28
|Rajasthan
|25197
|1081
|223085
|2214
|2200
|19
|29
|Sikkim
|238
|8
|4437
|31
|102
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|11875
|+370
|749662
|1910
|11639
|17
|31
|Telengana
|10886
|+161
|253715
|1150
|1441
|4
|32
|Tripura
|790
|+37
|31368
|72
|370
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4638
|340
|66349
|177
|1173
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23928
|152
|499507
|2032
|7615
|33
|35
|West Bengal
|24880
|+150
|430462
|3646
|8121
|49
|Total#
|444746
|6079
|8642771
|37816
|134699
|481
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been more than 5.9 crore reported COVID-19 cases, including 14 lakh deaths caused by the disease.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic