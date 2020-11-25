PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 25: Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh

With more than 17.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.76 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.63 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image: AP Photo/Bikas Das
Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark on November 24 after the state had reported 3,314 new cases. The state's death toll from the infectious disease has risen to 2,200.

With over 17.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,89,800 cases

> Karnataka - 8,76,425 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,63,843 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,73,176 cases

> Kerala - 5,71,872 cases

India has recorded more than 92.2 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1.34 lakh deaths related to the infectious disease. While 86.4 lakh patients have recovered, 4.4 lakh case are 'active'.

Across the country, over 11.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands14244641161
2Andhra Pradesh13024+370843863144769568
3Arunachal Pradesh1004+3150915549
4Assam3214352076491219761
5Bihar489710322471564212336
6Chandigarh11281115455662652
7Chhattisgarh22815889201744919276721
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu37+3328632
9Delhi38501117249341949438621109
10Goa12218045168856792
11Gujarat140442081824731286389216
12Haryana207653531992781943224933
13Himachal Pradesh71504702800746657212
14Jammu and Kashmir5357+74100322495165110
15Jharkhand2242401047241919552
16Karnataka24631+9684009919491169517
17Kerala645392475052385149209524
18Ladakh854+57069841054
19Madhya Pradesh129796431803491112318311
20Maharashtra842381323165887940864668330
21Manipur3175137205251512402
22Meghalaya893+21045159110
23Mizoram442+603298955
24Nagaland14732993975061
25Odisha6226+20307374648167114
26Puducherry489+383567189609
27Punjab6834147136178439465322
28Rajasthan2519710812230852214220019
29Sikkim23884437311022
30Tamil Nadu11875+37074966219101163917
31Telengana10886+161253715115014414
32Tripura790+373136872370
33Uttarakhand463834066349177117311
34Uttar Pradesh239281524995072032761533
35West Bengal24880+1504304623646812149
Total#4447466079864277137816134699481
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been more than 5.9 crore reported COVID-19 cases, including 14 lakh deaths caused by the disease.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 10:02 am

