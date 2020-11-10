PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-november-10-maharashtra-leads-with-over-17-19-lakh-cases-6096531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 102

Need 20 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 10: Maharashtra leads with over 17.19 lakh cases

COVID-19 Latest Updates: With more than 17.19 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.46 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.42 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

With over 17.19 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update.

The data was updated on November 10 at 8.00 am on the MoHFW website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

Close

> Maharashtra – 1,719,858 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

> Karnataka - 846,887 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 842,967 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 734,864 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 497,563 cases

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

So far, India has recorded 8,591,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 127,059 deaths. A total of 7,959,406 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 505,265 active cases in the country as on date, as per the Health Ministry.

India recorded a single-day rise of over 38,000 new infections and 448 more deaths. But, the number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

Meanwhile, global pharma giant Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with US regulators. This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

Here's a list of the status in all states:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands169422115 60
2Andhra Pradesh2140331 8147732256 679112 
3Arunachal Pradesh150950 1388196 46
4Assam6512246 201334395 943
5Bihar627314 214207694 1144
6Chandigarh87661 1402446 234
7Chhattisgarh22361895 1761292257 244713 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2632462
9Delhi418571599 3896836069 698977 
10Goa197660 42446207 643
11Gujarat12318194 164459819 3760
12Haryana16448735 1644441630 191215 
13Himachal Pradesh4716518 20393150 377
14Jammu and Kashmir567894 91681456 1533
15Jharkhand447195 99074298 897
16Karnataka33697358 8017992360 1139122 
17Kerala819401437 4024776853 169224 
18Ladakh76551 596066 84
19Madhya Pradesh7928192 166403688 302811 
20Maharashtra972962772 15773228232 45240125 
21Manipur3107116 17072358 197
22Meghalaya103439 9075116 93
23Mizoram47686 261892 2
24Nagaland98886 8440104 46
25Odisha11981108 2881681311 142515 
26Puducherry117042 34067135 601
27Punjab491083 128217396 4318
28Rajasthan1637649 1929451813 198910 
29Sikkim27341 389489 78
30Tamil Nadu1889472 7135842386 1134420 
31Telengana19239651 2305681504 1381
32Tripura121983 29965107 359
33Uttarakhand397282 60242159 1065
34Uttar Pradesh23249258 4671081858 720626 
35West Bengal34566522 3634544383 729459 
Total#5096732992 791737348405 126611490 
***Updated recovery figures awaited
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 50,913,976 have been infected by the coronavirus and 1,263,089 have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 11:56 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.