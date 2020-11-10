Coronavirus state-wise tally November 10: Maharashtra leads with over 17.19 lakh cases

With over 17.19 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update.

The data was updated on November 10 at 8.00 am on the MoHFW website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra – 1,719,858 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 846,887 cases

> Karnataka - 846,887 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 842,967 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 734,864 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 497,563 cases

So far, India has recorded 8,591,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 127,059 deaths. A total of 7,959,406 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 505,265 active cases in the country as on date, as per the Health Ministry.

India recorded a single-day rise of over 38,000 new infections and 448 more deaths. But, the number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

Meanwhile, global pharma giant Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with US regulators. This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 169 6 4221 15 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21403 31 814773 2256 6791 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1509 50 13881 96 46 1 4 Assam 6512 246 201334 395 943 3 5 Bihar 6273 14 214207 694 1144 8 6 Chandigarh 876 61 14024 46 234 2 7 Chhattisgarh 22361 895 176129 2257 2447 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 26 6 3246 7 2 9 Delhi 41857 1599 389683 6069 6989 77 10 Goa 1976 60 42446 207 643 2 11 Gujarat 12318 194 164459 819 3760 7 12 Haryana 16448 735 164444 1630 1912 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 4716 518 20393 150 377 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5678 94 91681 456 1533 5 15 Jharkhand 4471 95 99074 298 897 16 Karnataka 33697 358 801799 2360 11391 22 17 Kerala 81940 1437 402477 6853 1692 24 18 Ladakh 765 51 5960 66 84 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 7928 192 166403 688 3028 11 20 Maharashtra 97296 2772 1577322 8232 45240 125 21 Manipur 3107 116 17072 358 197 3 22 Meghalaya 1034 39 9075 116 93 23 Mizoram 476 86 2618 92 2 24 Nagaland 988 86 8440 104 46 1 25 Odisha 11981 108 288168 1311 1425 15 26 Puducherry 1170 42 34067 135 601 1 27 Punjab 4910 83 128217 396 4318 8 28 Rajasthan 16376 49 192945 1813 1989 10 29 Sikkim 273 41 3894 89 78 2 30 Tamil Nadu 18894 72 713584 2386 11344 20 31 Telengana 19239 651 230568 1504 1381 4 32 Tripura 1219 83 29965 107 359 2 33 Uttarakhand 3972 82 60242 159 1065 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 23249 258 467108 1858 7206 26 35 West Bengal 34566 522 363454 4383 7294 59 Total# 509673 2992 7917373 48405 126611 490 ***Updated recovery figures awaited *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 50,913,976 have been infected by the coronavirus and 1,263,089 have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.