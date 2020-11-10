Coronavirus state-wise tally November 10: Maharashtra leads with over 17.19 lakh cases

COVID-19 Latest Updates: With more than 17.19 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.46 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.42 lakh).
With over 17.19 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest update.
The data was updated on November 10 at 8.00 am on the MoHFW website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra – 1,719,858 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
> Karnataka - 846,887 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 842,967 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 734,864 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 497,563 cases
So far, India has recorded 8,591,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 127,059 deaths. A total of 7,959,406 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 505,265 active cases in the country as on date, as per the Health Ministry.
India recorded a single-day rise of over 38,000 new infections and 448 more deaths. But, the number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the 12th consecutive day.
Meanwhile, global pharma giant Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with US regulators. This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.Here's a list of the status in all states:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|169
|6
|4221
|15
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21403
|31
|814773
|2256
|6791
|12
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1509
|50
|13881
|96
|46
|1
|4
|Assam
|6512
|246
|201334
|395
|943
|3
|5
|Bihar
|6273
|14
|214207
|694
|1144
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|876
|61
|14024
|46
|234
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22361
|895
|176129
|2257
|2447
|13
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|26
|6
|3246
|7
|2
|9
|Delhi
|41857
|1599
|389683
|6069
|6989
|77
|10
|Goa
|1976
|60
|42446
|207
|643
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|12318
|194
|164459
|819
|3760
|7
|12
|Haryana
|16448
|735
|164444
|1630
|1912
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4716
|518
|20393
|150
|377
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5678
|94
|91681
|456
|1533
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|4471
|95
|99074
|298
|897
|16
|Karnataka
|33697
|358
|801799
|2360
|11391
|22
|17
|Kerala
|81940
|1437
|402477
|6853
|1692
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|765
|51
|5960
|66
|84
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7928
|192
|166403
|688
|3028
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|97296
|2772
|1577322
|8232
|45240
|125
|21
|Manipur
|3107
|116
|17072
|358
|197
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|1034
|39
|9075
|116
|93
|23
|Mizoram
|476
|86
|2618
|92
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|988
|86
|8440
|104
|46
|1
|25
|Odisha
|11981
|108
|288168
|1311
|1425
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|1170
|42
|34067
|135
|601
|1
|27
|Punjab
|4910
|83
|128217
|396
|4318
|8
|28
|Rajasthan
|16376
|49
|192945
|1813
|1989
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|273
|41
|3894
|89
|78
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18894
|72
|713584
|2386
|11344
|20
|31
|Telengana
|19239
|651
|230568
|1504
|1381
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1219
|83
|29965
|107
|359
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3972
|82
|60242
|159
|1065
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23249
|258
|467108
|1858
|7206
|26
|35
|West Bengal
|34566
|522
|363454
|4383
|7294
|59
|Total#
|509673
|2992
|7917373
|48405
|126611
|490
|***Updated recovery figures awaited
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 50,913,976 have been infected by the coronavirus and 1,263,089 have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.