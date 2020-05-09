Coronavirus state-wise tally May 9: Maharashtra most affected state with 19,063 cases

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (7,402), Delhi (6,318) and Tamil Nadu (6,009)
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 59,662, including 1,981 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 39,834 are active cases while 17,846 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With 19,063 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (7,402), Delhi (6,318) and Tamil Nadu (6,009).
Meanwhile, the Centre has issued a revised policy to be followed while discharging COVID-19 patients from hospitals. Now, only severe cases are to be tested before discharge.
The move is significant as India is bracing for a spike in the number of recorded coronavirus cases.
Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here
India has also began its first repatriation flight to bring back Indians stranded abroad via its Vande Bharat Mission on May 8. Flights have been scheduled over May 8 to May 15 under the mission.Today, on May 9, flights have been scheduled from Dubai, Dhaka, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, London and Doha. A total of nine flights are planned through the day, arriving in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Trichy and Mumbai.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1887
|842
|41
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|59
|34
|1
|5
|Bihar
|571
|297
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|150
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|38
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|6318
|2020
|68
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|7402
|1872
|449
|12
|Haryana
|647
|279
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|823
|364
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|132
|52
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|753
|376
|30
|17
|Kerala
|503
|484
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3341
|1349
|200
|20
|Maharashtra
|19063
|3470
|731
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|271
|63
|2
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1731
|152
|29
|27
|Rajasthan
|3579
|1916
|101
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|6009
|1605
|40
|29
|Telengana
|1133
|700
|29
|30
|Tripura
|118
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|63
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3214
|1387
|66
|33
|West Bengal
|1678
|364
|160
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|59662*
|17847
|1981
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 39.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.74 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365