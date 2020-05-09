App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 9: Maharashtra most affected state with 19,063 cases

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (7,402), Delhi (6,318) and Tamil Nadu (6,009)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Migrant workers and pilgrims, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), carry their belongings after their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC27IG9VTEN8
Migrant workers and pilgrims, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), carry their belongings after their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC27IG9VTEN8

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 59,662, including 1,981 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 39,834 are active cases while 17,846 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Coronavirus cases in India - May 9 (Source: MoHFW) Coronavirus cases in India - May 9 (Source: MoHFW)

With 19,063 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (7,402), Delhi (6,318) and Tamil Nadu (6,009).

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued a revised policy to be followed while discharging COVID-19 patients from hospitals. Now, only severe cases are to be tested before discharge.

The move is significant as India is bracing for a spike in the number of recorded coronavirus cases.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

India has also began its first repatriation flight to bring back Indians stranded abroad via its Vande Bharat Mission on May 8. Flights have been scheduled over May 8 to May 15 under the mission.

Today, on May 9, flights have been scheduled from Dubai, Dhaka, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, London and Doha. A total of nine flights are planned through the day, arriving in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Trichy and Mumbai.
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh188784241
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam59341
5Bihar5712975
6Chandigarh150211
7Chhattisgarh59380
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi6318202068
10Goa770
11Gujarat74021872449
12Haryana6472798
13Himachal Pradesh50382
14Jammu and Kashmir8233649
15Jharkhand132523
16Karnataka75337630
17Kerala5034844
18Ladakh42170
19Madhya Pradesh33411349200
20Maharashtra190633470731
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya12101
23Mizoram100
24Odisha271632
25Puducherry960
26Punjab173115229
27Rajasthan35791916101
28Tamil Nadu6009160540
29Telengana113370029
30Tripura11820
31Uttarakhand63461
32Uttar Pradesh3214138766
33West Bengal1678364160
Total number of confirmed cases in India59662*178471981
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 39.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.74 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on May 9, 2020 11:30 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

