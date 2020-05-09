Coronavirus state-wise tally May 9: Maharashtra most affected state with 19,063 cases

Migrant workers and pilgrims, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), carry their belongings after their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC27IG9VTEN8

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 59,662, including 1,981 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 39,834 are active cases while 17,846 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Coronavirus cases in India - May 9 (Source: MoHFW)

With 19,063 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (7,402), Delhi (6,318) and Tamil Nadu (6,009).

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued a revised policy to be followed while discharging COVID-19 patients from hospitals. Now, only severe cases are to be tested before discharge.

The move is significant as India is bracing for a spike in the number of recorded coronavirus cases.

India has also began its first repatriation flight to bring back Indians stranded abroad via its Vande Bharat Mission on May 8. Flights have been scheduled over May 8 to May 15 under the mission.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1887 842 41 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 59 34 1 5 Bihar 571 297 5 6 Chandigarh 150 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 6318 2020 68 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 7402 1872 449 12 Haryana 647 279 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 823 364 9 15 Jharkhand 132 52 3 16 Karnataka 753 376 30 17 Kerala 503 484 4 18 Ladakh 42 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3341 1349 200 20 Maharashtra 19063 3470 731 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 12 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 271 63 2 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1731 152 29 27 Rajasthan 3579 1916 101 28 Tamil Nadu 6009 1605 40 29 Telengana 1133 700 29 30 Tripura 118 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 63 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 66 33 West Bengal 1678 364 160 Total number of confirmed cases in India 59662* 17847 1981 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Today, on May 9, flights have been scheduled from Dubai, Dhaka, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, London and Doha. A total of nine flights are planned through the day, arriving in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Trichy and Mumbai.

Globally, there have been over 39.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.74 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.