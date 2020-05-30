Coronavirus state-wise tally May 30: Maharashtra records 62,228 cases, India 9th most hit nation

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386) and Gujarat (15,934)
India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 173,763, including 4,971 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 86,422 are active cases while 82,369 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.
With 62,228 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386) and Gujarat (15,934).
India registered another record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry. India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1150
|2226
|60
|3436
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Assam
|895
|125
|4
|1024
|5
|Bihar
|2150
|1211
|15
|3376
|6
|Chandigarh
|96
|189
|4
|289
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|314
|100
|1
|415
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Delhi
|9142
|7846
|398
|17386
|10
|Goa
|28
|41
|0
|69
|11
|Gujarat
|6343
|8611
|980
|15934
|12
|Haryana
|762
|940
|19
|1721
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|203
|87
|5
|295
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1261
|875
|28
|2164
|15
|Jharkhand
|290
|216
|5
|511
|16
|Karnataka
|1839
|894
|48
|2781
|17
|Kerala
|577
|565
|8
|1150
|18
|Ladakh
|31
|43
|0
|74
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3042
|4269
|334
|7645
|20
|Maharashtra
|33133
|26997
|2098
|62228
|21
|Manipur
|51
|8
|0
|59
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|27
|23
|Mizoram
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|25
|0
|0
|25
|25
|Odisha
|829
|887
|7
|1723
|26
|Puducherry
|37
|14
|0
|51
|27
|Punjab
|206
|1949
|42
|2197
|28
|Rajasthan
|2937
|5244
|184
|8365
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|8779
|11313
|154
|20246
|31
|Telengana
|973
|1381
|71
|2425
|32
|Tripura
|80
|171
|0
|251
|33
|Uttarakhand
|609
|102
|5
|716
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|2842
|4244
|198
|7284
|35
|West Bengal
|2736
|1775
|302
|4813
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5043
|5043
|Total#
|86422
|82370
|4971
|173763
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
There have been over 59.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.65 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain are the top most-affected countries.
