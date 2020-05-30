Coronavirus state-wise tally May 30: Maharashtra records 62,228 cases, India 9th most hit nation

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 173,763, including 4,971 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 86,422 are active cases while 82,369 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

With 62,228 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386) and Gujarat (15,934).

Coronavirus Data for May 30 (Source: MoH&FW)

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1150 2226 60 3436 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 3 4 Assam 895 125 4 1024 5 Bihar 2150 1211 15 3376 6 Chandigarh 96 189 4 289 7 Chhattisgarh 314 100 1 415 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 9 Delhi 9142 7846 398 17386 10 Goa 28 41 0 69 11 Gujarat 6343 8611 980 15934 12 Haryana 762 940 19 1721 13 Himachal Pradesh 203 87 5 295 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1261 875 28 2164 15 Jharkhand 290 216 5 511 16 Karnataka 1839 894 48 2781 17 Kerala 577 565 8 1150 18 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 3042 4269 334 7645 20 Maharashtra 33133 26997 2098 62228 21 Manipur 51 8 0 59 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 23 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 24 Nagaland 25 0 0 25 25 Odisha 829 887 7 1723 26 Puducherry 37 14 0 51 27 Punjab 206 1949 42 2197 28 Rajasthan 2937 5244 184 8365 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 30 Tamil Nadu 8779 11313 154 20246 31 Telengana 973 1381 71 2425 32 Tripura 80 171 0 251 33 Uttarakhand 609 102 5 716 34 Uttar Pradesh 2842 4244 198 7284 35 West Bengal 2736 1775 302 4813 Cases being reassigned to states 5043 5043 Total# 86422 82370 4971 173763 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

India registered another record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry. India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been over 59.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.65 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain are the top most-affected countries.

