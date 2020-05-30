App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 30: Maharashtra records 62,228 cases, India 9th most hit nation

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386) and Gujarat (15,934)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File picture
File picture

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 173,763, including 4,971 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 86,422 are active cases while 82,369 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

With 62,228 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (20,246), Delhi (17,386) and Gujarat (15,934).

Coronavirus Data for May 30 (Source: MoH&FW) Coronavirus Data for May 30 (Source: MoH&FW)

India registered another record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry. India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh11502226603436
3Arunachal Pradesh2103
4Assam89512541024
5Bihar21501211153376
6Chandigarh961894289
7Chhattisgarh3141001415
8Dadar Nagar Haveli2002
9Delhi9142784639817386
10Goa2841069
11Gujarat6343861198015934
12Haryana762940191721
13Himachal Pradesh203875295
14Jammu and Kashmir1261875282164
15Jharkhand2902165511
16Karnataka1839894482781
17Kerala57756581150
18Ladakh3143074
19Madhya Pradesh304242693347645
20Maharashtra3313326997209862228
21Manipur518059
22Meghalaya1412127
23Mizoram0101
24Nagaland250025
25Odisha82988771723
26Puducherry3714051
27Punjab2061949422197
28Rajasthan293752441848365
29Sikkim1001
30Tamil Nadu87791131315420246
31Telengana9731381712425
32Tripura801710251
33Uttarakhand6091025716
34Uttar Pradesh284242441987284
35West Bengal273617753024813
Cases being reassigned to states50435043
Total#86422823704971173763
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 59.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.65 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain are the top most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 11:29 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns after pilot found COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus crisis | Why we can’t foresee the pandemic’s long-term effects

US 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China: Donald Trump

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

