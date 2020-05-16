App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 16: Maharashtra records 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu overtakes Gujarat to second spot

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu (10,108), Gujarat (9,931) and Delhi (8,895)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Reuters
Representative Image: Reuters

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 85,940, including 2,752 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 53,035 are active cases while 30,152 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

India Update May 16 - MoH&FW India Update May 16 - MoH&FW

With 29,100 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (10,108), Gujarat (9,931) and Delhi (8,895).

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package’s details for agriculture and allied activities to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In preparation for Lockdown 4.0, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 15 held several meetings with his ministry's officials, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla ahead of the announcement of guidelines for the fourth-phase which begins from May 18, officials said. Details of Shah's meetings were not known immediately.

On the global front, The United States is working with India on developing a vaccine for COVID-19, President Donald Trump said on May 15, praising Indian-Americans as “great” scientists and researchers. Trump said he is hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort.
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2307125248
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam90412
5Bihar10184387
6Chandigarh191373
7Chhattisgarh66560
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi88953518123
10Goa1570
11Gujarat99314035606
12Haryana81843911
13Himachal Pradesh76393
14Jammu and Kashmir101351311
15Jharkhand203873
16Karnataka105648036
17Kerala5764924
18Ladakh43220
19Madhya Pradesh45952283239
20Maharashtra2910065641068
21Manipur320
22Meghalaya13111
23Mizoram110
24Odisha6721663
25Puducherry1391
26Punjab193530532
27Rajasthan47272677125
28Tamil Nadu10108259971
29Telengana145495934
30Tripura156420
31Uttarakhand82511
32Uttar Pradesh4057216595
33West Bengal2461829225
Cases being reassigned to states230
Total number of confirmed cases in India85940#301532752
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 45.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.07 lakh people have died so far,, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on May 16, 2020 10:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India

