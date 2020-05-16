Coronavirus state-wise tally May 16: Maharashtra records 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu overtakes Gujarat to second spot

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu (10,108), Gujarat (9,931) and Delhi (8,895)
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 85,940, including 2,752 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 53,035 are active cases while 30,152 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With 29,100 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (10,108), Gujarat (9,931) and Delhi (8,895).
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package’s details for agriculture and allied activities to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.
In preparation for Lockdown 4.0, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 15 held several meetings with his ministry's officials, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla ahead of the announcement of guidelines for the fourth-phase which begins from May 18, officials said. Details of Shah's meetings were not known immediately.On the global front, The United States is working with India on developing a vaccine for COVID-19, President Donald Trump said on May 15, praising Indian-Americans as “great” scientists and researchers. Trump said he is hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2307
|1252
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|90
|41
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1018
|438
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|37
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|66
|56
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|8895
|3518
|123
|10
|Goa
|15
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9931
|4035
|606
|12
|Haryana
|818
|439
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|76
|39
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1013
|513
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|203
|87
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1056
|480
|36
|17
|Kerala
|576
|492
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4595
|2283
|239
|20
|Maharashtra
|29100
|6564
|1068
|21
|Manipur
|3
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|672
|166
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1935
|305
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4727
|2677
|125
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|10108
|2599
|71
|29
|Telengana
|1454
|959
|34
|30
|Tripura
|156
|42
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|82
|51
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4057
|2165
|95
|33
|West Bengal
|2461
|829
|225
|Cases being reassigned to states
|230
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|85940#
|30153
|2752
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
There have been over 45.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.07 lakh people have died so far,, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
