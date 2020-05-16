Coronavirus state-wise tally May 16: Maharashtra records 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu overtakes Gujarat to second spot

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 85,940, including 2,752 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 53,035 are active cases while 30,152 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

India Update May 16 - MoH&FW

With 29,100 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (10,108), Gujarat (9,931) and Delhi (8,895).

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package’s details for agriculture and allied activities to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In preparation for Lockdown 4.0, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 15 held several meetings with his ministry's officials, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla ahead of the announcement of guidelines for the fourth-phase which begins from May 18, officials said. Details of Shah's meetings were not known immediately.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2307 1252 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 90 41 2 5 Bihar 1018 438 7 6 Chandigarh 191 37 3 7 Chhattisgarh 66 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 8895 3518 123 10 Goa 15 7 0 11 Gujarat 9931 4035 606 12 Haryana 818 439 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 76 39 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1013 513 11 15 Jharkhand 203 87 3 16 Karnataka 1056 480 36 17 Kerala 576 492 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4595 2283 239 20 Maharashtra 29100 6564 1068 21 Manipur 3 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 672 166 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1935 305 32 27 Rajasthan 4727 2677 125 28 Tamil Nadu 10108 2599 71 29 Telengana 1454 959 34 30 Tripura 156 42 0 31 Uttarakhand 82 51 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4057 2165 95 33 West Bengal 2461 829 225 Cases being reassigned to states 230 Total number of confirmed cases in India 85940# 30153 2752 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

On the global front, The United States is working with India on developing a vaccine for COVID-19, President Donald Trump said on May 15, praising Indian-Americans as “great” scientists and researchers. Trump said he is hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort.

There have been over 45.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.07 lakh people have died so far,, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.