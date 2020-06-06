App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 6: Maharashtra tally crosses 80,229, India 6th worst hit nation globally

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256), Delhi (26,334) and Gujarat (19,094)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 236,657, including 6,642 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 115,942 are active cases while 114,072 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

With 80,229 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256), Delhi (26,334) and Gujarat (19,094).

India now sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19 and has surpasses Italy with an infection tally of 236,657. The country also registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases. Around 48.20 percent patients have recovered so far, a senior health ministry official said.

Data for June 6 (Source: MoH&FW) Data for June 6 (Source: MoH&FW)
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh16542576734303
3Arunachal Pradesh441045
4Assam165149842153
5Bihar23422225294596
6Chandigarh772225304
7Chhattisgarh6332442879
8Dadar Nagar Haveli131014
9Delhi153111031570826334
10Goa131650196
11Gujarat490113003119019094
12Haryana14392134243597
13Himachal Pradesh1991895393
14Jammu and Kashmir22021086363324
15Jharkhand4644107881
16Karnataka30901688574835
17Kerala973712141699
18Ladakh4848197
19Madhya Pradesh273458783848996
20Maharashtra4222435156284980229
21Manipur91410132
22Meghalaya1913133
23Mizoram211022
24Nagaland940094
25Odisha996160482608
26Puducherry6336099
27Punjab3442069482461
28Rajasthan2507735921810084
29Sikkim3003
30Tamil Nadu127001576223228694
31Telengana155016271133290
32Tripura5191730692
33Uttarakhand860344111215
34Uttar Pradesh382856482579733
35West Bengal402529123667303
Cases being reassigned to states81928192
Total#1159421140736642236657
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 67.31 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.94 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain are the top five most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 6, 2020 11:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE to come up with 'reduced', rationalised syllabus in a month's time

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE to come up with 'reduced', rationalised syllabus in a month's time

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.