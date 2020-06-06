Coronavirus state-wise tally June 6: Maharashtra tally crosses 80,229, India 6th worst hit nation globally

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256), Delhi (26,334) and Gujarat (19,094)
India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 236,657, including 6,642 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 115,942 are active cases while 114,072 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on June 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.
With 80,229 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256), Delhi (26,334) and Gujarat (19,094).
India now sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19 and has surpasses Italy with an infection tally of 236,657. The country also registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases. Around 48.20 percent patients have recovered so far, a senior health ministry official said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1654
|2576
|73
|4303
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|44
|1
|0
|45
|4
|Assam
|1651
|498
|4
|2153
|5
|Bihar
|2342
|2225
|29
|4596
|6
|Chandigarh
|77
|222
|5
|304
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|633
|244
|2
|879
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|13
|1
|0
|14
|9
|Delhi
|15311
|10315
|708
|26334
|10
|Goa
|131
|65
|0
|196
|11
|Gujarat
|4901
|13003
|1190
|19094
|12
|Haryana
|1439
|2134
|24
|3597
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|199
|189
|5
|393
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2202
|1086
|36
|3324
|15
|Jharkhand
|464
|410
|7
|881
|16
|Karnataka
|3090
|1688
|57
|4835
|17
|Kerala
|973
|712
|14
|1699
|18
|Ladakh
|48
|48
|1
|97
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2734
|5878
|384
|8996
|20
|Maharashtra
|42224
|35156
|2849
|80229
|21
|Manipur
|91
|41
|0
|132
|22
|Meghalaya
|19
|13
|1
|33
|23
|Mizoram
|21
|1
|0
|22
|24
|Nagaland
|94
|0
|0
|94
|25
|Odisha
|996
|1604
|8
|2608
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|344
|2069
|48
|2461
|28
|Rajasthan
|2507
|7359
|218
|10084
|29
|Sikkim
|3
|0
|0
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|12700
|15762
|232
|28694
|31
|Telengana
|1550
|1627
|113
|3290
|32
|Tripura
|519
|173
|0
|692
|33
|Uttarakhand
|860
|344
|11
|1215
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3828
|5648
|257
|9733
|35
|West Bengal
|4025
|2912
|366
|7303
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8192
|8192
|Total#
|115942
|114073
|6642
|236657
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
There have been over 67.31 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.94 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain are the top five most-affected countries.