Coronavirus state-wise tally June 6: Maharashtra crosses 80,229, India 6th worst hit nation globally

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 236,657, including 6,642 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 115,942 are active cases while 114,072 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

With 80,229 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (27,256), Delhi (26,334) and Gujarat (19,094).

India now sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19 and has surpasses Italy with an infection tally of 236,657. The country also registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases. Around 48.20 percent patients have recovered so far, a senior health ministry official said.

Data for June 6 (Source: MoH&FW)

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1654 2576 73 4303 3 Arunachal Pradesh 44 1 0 45 4 Assam 1651 498 4 2153 5 Bihar 2342 2225 29 4596 6 Chandigarh 77 222 5 304 7 Chhattisgarh 633 244 2 879 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 13 1 0 14 9 Delhi 15311 10315 708 26334 10 Goa 131 65 0 196 11 Gujarat 4901 13003 1190 19094 12 Haryana 1439 2134 24 3597 13 Himachal Pradesh 199 189 5 393 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2202 1086 36 3324 15 Jharkhand 464 410 7 881 16 Karnataka 3090 1688 57 4835 17 Kerala 973 712 14 1699 18 Ladakh 48 48 1 97 19 Madhya Pradesh 2734 5878 384 8996 20 Maharashtra 42224 35156 2849 80229 21 Manipur 91 41 0 132 22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 23 Mizoram 21 1 0 22 24 Nagaland 94 0 0 94 25 Odisha 996 1604 8 2608 26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 27 Punjab 344 2069 48 2461 28 Rajasthan 2507 7359 218 10084 29 Sikkim 3 0 0 3 30 Tamil Nadu 12700 15762 232 28694 31 Telengana 1550 1627 113 3290 32 Tripura 519 173 0 692 33 Uttarakhand 860 344 11 1215 34 Uttar Pradesh 3828 5648 257 9733 35 West Bengal 4025 2912 366 7303 Cases being reassigned to states 8192 8192 Total# 115942 114073 6642 236657 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 67.31 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.94 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The US, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain are the top five most-affected countries.