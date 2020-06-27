App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 27: Maharashtra cases at 152,765, India sees record 24-hour spike of 18,000 cases

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 152,765; followed by Delhi (77,240), Tamil Nadu (74,622) and Gujarat (30,095)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached the milestone 508,953, including 15,685 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 197,387 are active cases while 295,880 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 152,765; followed by Delhi (77,240), Tamil Nadu (74,622) and Gujarat (30,095).

Coronavirus data for June 27 (Source: MoH&FW) Coronavirus data for June 27 (Source: MoH&FW)

India's records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases. This comes six days after it recorded four lakh infections. India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, according to Union health ministry data. While 384 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands2943072
2Andhra Pradesh6145519614811489
3Arunachal Pradesh129421172
4Assam2339425996607
5Bihar18966762588716
6Chandigarh843356425
7Chhattisgarh6181914132545
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu122410163
9Delhi2765747091249277240
10Goa66737021039
11Gujarat629422030177130095
12Haryana4657801621112884
13Himachal Pradesh3535029864
14Jammu and Kashmir25914080916762
15Jharkhand6351643122290
16Karnataka3909691618011005
17Kerala18462008223876
18Ladakh5873581946
19Madhya Pradesh2448980454612798
20Maharashtra65844798157106152765
21Manipur68239301075
22Meghalaya442147
23Mizoram115300145
24Nagaland2091620371
25Odisha17414422176180
26Puducherry3061879502
27Punjab163432011224957
28Rajasthan32181306238016660
29Sikkim4739086
30Tamil Nadu323084135795774622
31Telangana7346476623712349
32Tripura269105511325
33Uttarakhand8661822372725
34Uttar Pradesh67301358363020943
35West Bengal50391053561616190
Cases being reassigned to states80238023
Total#19738729588115685508953
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 98.08  lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 4.94 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the top five most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

