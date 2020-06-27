Coronavirus state-wise tally June 27: Maharashtra cases at 152,765, India sees record 24-hour spike of 18,000 cases

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached the milestone 508,953, including 15,685 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 197,387 are active cases while 295,880 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 152,765; followed by Delhi (77,240), Tamil Nadu (74,622) and Gujarat (30,095).

Coronavirus data for June 27 (Source: MoH&FW)

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 43 0 72 2 Andhra Pradesh 6145 5196 148 11489 3 Arunachal Pradesh 129 42 1 172 4 Assam 2339 4259 9 6607 5 Bihar 1896 6762 58 8716 6 Chandigarh 84 335 6 425 7 Chhattisgarh 618 1914 13 2545 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 41 0 163 9 Delhi 27657 47091 2492 77240 10 Goa 667 370 2 1039 11 Gujarat 6294 22030 1771 30095 12 Haryana 4657 8016 211 12884 13 Himachal Pradesh 353 502 9 864 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2591 4080 91 6762 15 Jharkhand 635 1643 12 2290 16 Karnataka 3909 6916 180 11005 17 Kerala 1846 2008 22 3876 18 Ladakh 587 358 1 946 19 Madhya Pradesh 2448 9804 546 12798 20 Maharashtra 65844 79815 7106 152765 21 Manipur 682 393 0 1075 22 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 23 Mizoram 115 30 0 145 24 Nagaland 209 162 0 371 25 Odisha 1741 4422 17 6180 26 Puducherry 306 187 9 502 27 Punjab 1634 3201 122 4957 28 Rajasthan 3218 13062 380 16660 29 Sikkim 47 39 0 86 30 Tamil Nadu 32308 41357 957 74622 31 Telangana 7346 4766 237 12349 32 Tripura 269 1055 1 1325 33 Uttarakhand 866 1822 37 2725 34 Uttar Pradesh 6730 13583 630 20943 35 West Bengal 5039 10535 616 16190 Cases being reassigned to states 8023 8023 Total# 197387 295881 15685 508953 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

India's records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases. This comes six days after it recorded four lakh infections. India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, according to Union health ministry data. While 384 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

There have been over 98.08 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 4.94 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the top five most-affected countries.