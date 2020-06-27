Coronavirus state-wise tally June 27: Maharashtra cases at 152,765, India sees record 24-hour spike of 18,000 cases

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 152,765; followed by Delhi (77,240), Tamil Nadu (74,622) and Gujarat (30,095)
India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached the milestone 508,953, including 15,685 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 197,387 are active cases while 295,880 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on June 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.
India's records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases. This comes six days after it recorded four lakh infections. India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, according to Union health ministry data. While 384 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|29
|43
|0
|72
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|6145
|5196
|148
|11489
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|129
|42
|1
|172
|4
|Assam
|2339
|4259
|9
|6607
|5
|Bihar
|1896
|6762
|58
|8716
|6
|Chandigarh
|84
|335
|6
|425
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|618
|1914
|13
|2545
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|122
|41
|0
|163
|9
|Delhi
|27657
|47091
|2492
|77240
|10
|Goa
|667
|370
|2
|1039
|11
|Gujarat
|6294
|22030
|1771
|30095
|12
|Haryana
|4657
|8016
|211
|12884
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|353
|502
|9
|864
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2591
|4080
|91
|6762
|15
|Jharkhand
|635
|1643
|12
|2290
|16
|Karnataka
|3909
|6916
|180
|11005
|17
|Kerala
|1846
|2008
|22
|3876
|18
|Ladakh
|587
|358
|1
|946
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2448
|9804
|546
|12798
|20
|Maharashtra
|65844
|79815
|7106
|152765
|21
|Manipur
|682
|393
|0
|1075
|22
|Meghalaya
|4
|42
|1
|47
|23
|Mizoram
|115
|30
|0
|145
|24
|Nagaland
|209
|162
|0
|371
|25
|Odisha
|1741
|4422
|17
|6180
|26
|Puducherry
|306
|187
|9
|502
|27
|Punjab
|1634
|3201
|122
|4957
|28
|Rajasthan
|3218
|13062
|380
|16660
|29
|Sikkim
|47
|39
|0
|86
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|32308
|41357
|957
|74622
|31
|Telangana
|7346
|4766
|237
|12349
|32
|Tripura
|269
|1055
|1
|1325
|33
|Uttarakhand
|866
|1822
|37
|2725
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6730
|13583
|630
|20943
|35
|West Bengal
|5039
|10535
|616
|16190
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8023
|8023
|Total#
|197387
|295881
|15685
|508953
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
There have been over 98.08 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 4.94 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the top five most-affected countries.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here