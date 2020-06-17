App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

With over 1.13 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (48,019), Delhi (44,688) and Gujarat (24,577).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 3.54 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 11,903 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,55,227 are active cases while 1,86,934 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With over 1.13 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (48,019), Delhi (44,688) and Gujarat (24,577).

The Delhi government on June 16 asked the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to isolate all its rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Maharashtra on June 16 revised its number of  COVID-19 fatalities, adding 1,328 COVID-19-linked deaths.

Screen Shot 2020-06-17 at 9.29.07 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1133044
2Andhra Pradesh32443509886841
3Arunachal Pradesh887095
4Assam2145216684319
5Bihar20934644416778
6Chandigarh503026358
7Chhattisgarh736103691781
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu369045
9Delhi2635116500183744688
10Goa544850629
11Gujarat596217082153324577
12Haryana440637481188272
13Himachal Pradesh1803728560
14Jammu and Kashmir24542781635298
15Jharkhand709112191839
16Karnataka29804456947530
17Kerala13661236202622
18Ladakh563851649
19Madhya Pradesh2455815247611083
20Maharashtra50057578515537113445
21Manipur3411590500
22Meghalaya1825144
23Mizoram12010121
24Nagaland87920179
25Odisha11782974114163
26Puducherry111996216
27Punjab8382461723371
28Rajasthan3059984930813216
29Sikkim664070
30Tamil Nadu207092678252848019
31Telangana218830271915406
32Tripura65843311092
33Uttarakhand7011216251942
34Uttar Pradesh5064861041714091
35West Bengal5386602849511909
Cases being reassigned to states82738273
Total#15522718693511903354065
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 81 lakh infections and over 4.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India sees highest single day spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths, pushing toll to 11,903; cases rise to 3,54,065

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India sees highest single day spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths, pushing toll to 11,903; cases rise to 3,54,065

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.