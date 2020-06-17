Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

India has recorded over 3.54 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 11,903 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,55,227 are active cases while 1,86,934 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 1.13 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (48,019), Delhi (44,688) and Gujarat (24,577).

The Delhi government on June 16 asked the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to isolate all its rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Maharashtra on June 16 revised its number of COVID-19 fatalities, adding 1,328 COVID-19-linked deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44 2 Andhra Pradesh 3244 3509 88 6841 3 Arunachal Pradesh 88 7 0 95 4 Assam 2145 2166 8 4319 5 Bihar 2093 4644 41 6778 6 Chandigarh 50 302 6 358 7 Chhattisgarh 736 1036 9 1781 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 9 0 45 9 Delhi 26351 16500 1837 44688 10 Goa 544 85 0 629 11 Gujarat 5962 17082 1533 24577 12 Haryana 4406 3748 118 8272 13 Himachal Pradesh 180 372 8 560 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2454 2781 63 5298 15 Jharkhand 709 1121 9 1839 16 Karnataka 2980 4456 94 7530 17 Kerala 1366 1236 20 2622 18 Ladakh 563 85 1 649 19 Madhya Pradesh 2455 8152 476 11083 20 Maharashtra 50057 57851 5537 113445 21 Manipur 341 159 0 500 22 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 23 Mizoram 120 1 0 121 24 Nagaland 87 92 0 179 25 Odisha 1178 2974 11 4163 26 Puducherry 111 99 6 216 27 Punjab 838 2461 72 3371 28 Rajasthan 3059 9849 308 13216 29 Sikkim 66 4 0 70 30 Tamil Nadu 20709 26782 528 48019 31 Telangana 2188 3027 191 5406 32 Tripura 658 433 1 1092 33 Uttarakhand 701 1216 25 1942 34 Uttar Pradesh 5064 8610 417 14091 35 West Bengal 5386 6028 495 11909 Cases being reassigned to states 8273 8273 Total# 155227 186935 11903 354065 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 81 lakh infections and over 4.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

