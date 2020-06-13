Coronavirus state-wise tally June 13: Maharashtra cases cross 1 lakh, India sees single-day spike of 11,458 infections

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 308,993, including 8,884 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 145,779 are active cases while 154,329 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally crossed 1 lakh milestone, now standing at 101,141; followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698), Delhi (36,824) and Gujarat (22,527).

India is now the fourth most affected country, with over 3 lakh infections and more than 8,880 deaths. It also saw its worst single-day spike of 11,458 infections over the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus India Update - June 13 (Source: MoH&FW)

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown. The meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Sources in the government said the prime minister could hold the video conferencing with the chief ministers on June 16 and 17.