you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 13: Maharashtra cases cross 1 lakh, India sees single-day spike of 11,458 infections

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally crossed 1 lakh milestone, now standing at 101,141; followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698), Delhi (36,824) and Gujarat (22,527).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 308,993, including 8,884 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 145,779 are active cases while 154,329 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on June 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

India is now the fourth most affected country, with over 3 lakh infections and more than 8,880 deaths. It also saw its worst single-day spike of 11,458 infections over the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus India Update - June 13 (Source: MoH&FW) Coronavirus India Update - June 13 (Source: MoH&FW)

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown. The meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Sources in the government said the prime minister could hold the video conferencing with the chief ministers on June 16 and 17.

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands533038
2Andhra Pradesh24953105805680
3Arunachal Pradesh634067
4Assam1953153783498
5Bihar24803587366103
6Chandigarh432865334
7Chhattisgarh87355061429
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu282030
9Delhi2221213398121436824
10Goa394690463
11Gujarat561915493141522527
12Haryana37892475706334
13Himachal Pradesh1832976486
14Jammu and Kashmir25912086534730
15Jharkhand93767281617
16Karnataka29973440796516
17Kerala13031000192322
18Ladakh176621239
19Madhya Pradesh2802720144010443
20Maharashtra49628477963717101141
21Manipur308770385
22Meghalaya2122144
23Mizoram10310104
24Nagaland107490156
25Odisha10142474103498
26Puducherry88672157
27Punjab6412282632986
28Rajasthan2898889827212068
29Sikkim612063
30Tamil Nadu182842204736740698
31Telangana203222781744484
32Tripura6822781961
33Uttarakhand756947211724
34Uttar Pradesh4642760936512616
35West Bengal5587420645110244
Cases being reassigned to states79847984
Total#1457791543308884308993
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
 There have been over 67.31 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.94 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the top five most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 10:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

