Coronavirus state-wise tally July 04 | Maharashtra top with 192,990 cases, India sees record 23,000 cases in 24 hours

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached the milestone 648,315, including 18,655 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 235,433 are active cases while 394,226 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 192,990; followed by Tamil Nadu, which also crossed the milestone 102,721 cases, Delhi (94,695) and Gujarat (34,600).

With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India has recorded a new highest single-day spike. Meanwhile, The Maharashtra government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals.

The World Health Organisation's emergencies chief has also emphasised focus on the first wave of coronavirus cases. Dr Michael Ryan said: “we need to put up a fight now during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic — rather than focusing on when a second wave might come. The world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave."

Coronavirus tally July 4 - MoH&FW

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 62 54 0 116 2 Andhra Pradesh 9096 7632 206 16934 3 Arunachal Pradesh 176 75 1 252 4 Assam 3310 6349 14 9673 5 Bihar 2660 8214 80 10954 6 Chandigarh 58 393 6 457 7 Chhattisgarh 614 2437 14 3065 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 161 96 0 257 9 Delhi 26148 65624 2923 94695 10 Goa 744 734 4 1482 11 Gujarat 7763 24933 1904 34600 12 Haryana 4057 11691 255 16003 13 Himachal Pradesh 356 667 10 1033 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2825 5075 119 8019 15 Jharkhand 679 2001 15 2695 16 Karnataka 10612 8805 293 19710 17 Kerala 2098 2841 25 4964 18 Ladakh 223 777 1 1001 19 Madhya Pradesh 2655 11049 593 14297 20 Maharashtra 79927 104687 8376 192990 21 Manipur 677 639 0 1316 22 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62 23 Mizoram 36 126 0 162 24 Nagaland 311 228 0 539 25 Odisha 2372 5705 29 8106 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1514 4266 157 5937 28 Rajasthan 3331 15281 440 19052 29 Sikkim 49 53 0 102 30 Tamil Nadu 42958 58378 1385 102721 31 Telangana 9984 10195 283 20462 32 Tripura 325 1199 1 1525 33 Uttarakhand 525 2481 42 3048 34 Uttar Pradesh 7451 17597 749 25797 35 West Bengal 6200 13571 717 20488 Cases being reassigned to states 4999 4999 Total# 235433 394227 18655 648315 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 110.88 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 5.25 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and Peru are the top five most-affected countries.