App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 04 | Maharashtra top with 192,990 cases, India sees record 23,000 cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 192,990; followed by Tamil Nadu, which also crossed the milestone 102,721 cases, Delhi (94,695) and Gujarat (34,600)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached the milestone 648,315, including 18,655 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 235,433 are active cases while 394,226 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.

Close

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 192,990; followed by Tamil Nadu, which also crossed the milestone 102,721 cases, Delhi (94,695) and Gujarat (34,600).

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India has recorded a new highest single-day spike. Meanwhile, The Maharashtra government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals.

The World Health Organisation's emergencies chief has also emphasised focus on the first wave of coronavirus cases. Dr Michael Ryan said: “we need to put up a fight now during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic — rather than focusing on when a second wave might come. The world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave."

Coronavirus tally July 4 - MoH&FW Coronavirus tally July 4 - MoH&FW

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands62540116
2Andhra Pradesh9096763220616934
3Arunachal Pradesh176751252
4Assam33106349149673
5Bihar266082148010954
6Chandigarh583936457
7Chhattisgarh6142437143065
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu161960257
9Delhi2614865624292394695
10Goa74473441482
11Gujarat776324933190434600
12Haryana40571169125516003
13Himachal Pradesh356667101033
14Jammu and Kashmir282550751198019
15Jharkhand6792001152695
16Karnataka10612880529319710
17Kerala20982841254964
18Ladakh22377711001
19Madhya Pradesh26551104959314297
20Maharashtra799271046878376192990
21Manipur67763901316
22Meghalaya1843162
23Mizoram361260162
24Nagaland3112280539
25Odisha23725705298106
26Puducherry45933112802
27Punjab151442661575937
28Rajasthan33311528144019052
29Sikkim49530102
30Tamil Nadu42958583781385102721
31Telangana99841019528320462
32Tripura325119911525
33Uttarakhand5252481423048
34Uttar Pradesh74511759774925797
35West Bengal62001357171720488
Cases being reassigned to states49994999
Total#23543339422718655648315
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

There have been over 110.88 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 5.25 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and Peru are the top five most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.