Coronavirus state-wise tally July 04 | Maharashtra top with 192,990 cases, India sees record 23,000 cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 192,990; followed by Tamil Nadu, which also crossed the milestone 102,721 cases, Delhi (94,695) and Gujarat (34,600)
India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached the milestone 648,315, including 18,655 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 235,433 are active cases while 394,226 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on July 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) website.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as its tally reaching 192,990; followed by Tamil Nadu, which also crossed the milestone 102,721 cases, Delhi (94,695) and Gujarat (34,600).
Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here
With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India has recorded a new highest single-day spike. Meanwhile, The Maharashtra government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals.
The World Health Organisation's emergencies chief has also emphasised focus on the first wave of coronavirus cases. Dr Michael Ryan said: “we need to put up a fight now during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic — rather than focusing on when a second wave might come. The world will be much better at fighting a second wave, if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave."
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|62
|54
|0
|116
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|9096
|7632
|206
|16934
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176
|75
|1
|252
|4
|Assam
|3310
|6349
|14
|9673
|5
|Bihar
|2660
|8214
|80
|10954
|6
|Chandigarh
|58
|393
|6
|457
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|614
|2437
|14
|3065
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|161
|96
|0
|257
|9
|Delhi
|26148
|65624
|2923
|94695
|10
|Goa
|744
|734
|4
|1482
|11
|Gujarat
|7763
|24933
|1904
|34600
|12
|Haryana
|4057
|11691
|255
|16003
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|356
|667
|10
|1033
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2825
|5075
|119
|8019
|15
|Jharkhand
|679
|2001
|15
|2695
|16
|Karnataka
|10612
|8805
|293
|19710
|17
|Kerala
|2098
|2841
|25
|4964
|18
|Ladakh
|223
|777
|1
|1001
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2655
|11049
|593
|14297
|20
|Maharashtra
|79927
|104687
|8376
|192990
|21
|Manipur
|677
|639
|0
|1316
|22
|Meghalaya
|18
|43
|1
|62
|23
|Mizoram
|36
|126
|0
|162
|24
|Nagaland
|311
|228
|0
|539
|25
|Odisha
|2372
|5705
|29
|8106
|26
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|27
|Punjab
|1514
|4266
|157
|5937
|28
|Rajasthan
|3331
|15281
|440
|19052
|29
|Sikkim
|49
|53
|0
|102
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|42958
|58378
|1385
|102721
|31
|Telangana
|9984
|10195
|283
|20462
|32
|Tripura
|325
|1199
|1
|1525
|33
|Uttarakhand
|525
|2481
|42
|3048
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|7451
|17597
|749
|25797
|35
|West Bengal
|6200
|13571
|717
|20488
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4999
|4999
|Total#
|235433
|394227
|18655
|648315
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
There have been over 110.88 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 5.25 lakh people have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and Peru are the top five most-affected countries.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here