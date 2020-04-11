Coronavirus state-wise tally April 11: Maha leads tally with 1,574 cases, PM Modi to interact with CMs on lockdown extension

India's reported cases of COVID-19 have climbed to 7,447 out of which as many as 239 people have lost their lives according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 6,565 are active cases while 642 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,574 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (911) and Delhi (903).

As of April 11, Mumbai had 873 people infected with the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact via video conference with all states' chief ministers today (April 11) to decide on whether the 21-day lockdown - due to end on April 14, should be extended.

The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.

Odisha has taken a lead and has extended the lockdown till April 30, and Punjab followed suit on April 10, extending the lockdown. Reports also suggested Maharastra is seeking an extension of lockdown in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the cases are stacking up.

No. Name of State / UT Total confirmed cases (includes 71 foreign nationals) Cured/Discharged Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 363 7 6 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 1 5 Bihar 60 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 18 9 0 8 Delhi 903 25 13 9 Goa 7 1 0 10 Gujarat 308 31 19 11 Haryana 177 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 28 6 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 207 6 4 14 Jharkhand 14 0 1 15 Karnataka 207 31 6 16 Kerala 364 123 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 435 0 33 19 Maharashtra 1574 188 110 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 48 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 132 5 11 25 Rajasthan 553 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 911 44 8 27 Telengana 473 43 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 431 32 4 31 West Bengal 116 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 7447* 643 239 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally: