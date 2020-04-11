App
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 11: Maha leads tally with 1,574 cases, PM Modi to interact with CMs on lockdown extension

As of April 11, Mumbai had 873 people infected with the coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

India's reported cases of COVID-19 have climbed to 7,447  out of which as many as 239 people have lost their lives according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 6,565 are active cases while 642 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

With 1,574 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (911) and Delhi (903).

As of April 11, Mumbai had 873 people infected with the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact via video conference with all states' chief ministers today (April 11) to decide on whether the 21-day lockdown - due to end on April 14, should be extended.

The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.

Odisha has taken a lead and has extended the lockdown till April 30, and Punjab followed suit on April 10, extending the lockdown. Reports also suggested Maharastra is seeking an extension of lockdown in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the cases are stacking up.

Source: MoHFW

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
No.Name of State / UTTotal confirmed cases (includes 71 foreign nationals)Cured/DischargedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh36376
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands1100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2901
5Bihar6001
6Chandigarh1870
7Chhattisgarh1890
8Delhi9032513
9Goa710
10Gujarat3083119
11Haryana177293
12Himachal Pradesh2861
13Jammu and Kashmir20764
14Jharkhand1401
15Karnataka207316
16Kerala3641232
17Ladakh15100
18Madhya Pradesh435033
19Maharashtra1574188110
20Manipur210
21Mizoram100
22Odisha4821
23Puducherry510
24Punjab132511
25Rajasthan553213
26Tamil Nadu911448
27Telengana473437
28Tripura100
29Uttarakhand3550
30Uttar Pradesh431324
31West Bengal116165
Total number of confirmed cases in India7447*643239
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
For the global update, check the dashboard by John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Centre below:

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #Maharashtra

