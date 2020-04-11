Coronavirus state-wise tally April 11: Maha leads tally with 1,574 cases, PM Modi to interact with CMs on lockdown extension

As of April 11, Mumbai had 873 people infected with the coronavirus
India's reported cases of COVID-19 have climbed to 7,447 out of which as many as 239 people have lost their lives according to the health ministry's latest update.
Of these, 6,565 are active cases while 642 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With 1,574 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (911) and Delhi (903).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact via video conference with all states' chief ministers today (April 11) to decide on whether the 21-day lockdown - due to end on April 14, should be extended.
The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.
Odisha has taken a lead and has extended the lockdown till April 30, and Punjab followed suit on April 10, extending the lockdown. Reports also suggested Maharastra is seeking an extension of lockdown in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the cases are stacking up.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total confirmed cases (includes 71 foreign nationals)
|Cured/Discharged
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|363
|7
|6
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|29
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|60
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|903
|25
|13
|9
|Goa
|7
|1
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|308
|31
|19
|11
|Haryana
|177
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|28
|6
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|207
|6
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|14
|0
|1
|15
|Karnataka
|207
|31
|6
|16
|Kerala
|364
|123
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|435
|0
|33
|19
|Maharashtra
|1574
|188
|110
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|48
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|132
|5
|11
|25
|Rajasthan
|553
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|911
|44
|8
|27
|Telengana
|473
|43
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|431
|32
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|116
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|7447*
|643
|239
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
