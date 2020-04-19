App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: CM Kejriwal

The chief minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases detected across country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Delhi government has decided to not relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week.

As the virus has started spreading, containment zones have been increased, he said, but assured the situation is under control. "There have been instances where people without symptoms were found infected by COVID-19."

The chief minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases detected across country.

Close

He said 1,893 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi #India

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.