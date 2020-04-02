Coronavirus spread at Nizamuddin | Students' group, founded by Sharjeel Imam at JNU, demands revocation of FIR against cleric

A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Amid a nationwide hunt to identify people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation, one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in India, a poster has demanded the revocation of the FIR filed against its cleric. The poster was allegedly shared by a students' organisation named Muslim Students of JNU (MSJ), news agency IANS has reported.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West caught attention as 24 participants tested positive for COVID-19 and fears mounted that thousands present there could have carried the infection to the length and breadth of the country. Following this, an FIR was lodged against Maulana Saad Kandalwi of the Nizamuddin Markaz for violating government order.

Meanwhile, The Hindu reported that Kandalwi - in a letter - had requested the authorities to evacuate around 1,000 people.

“As per your direction we contacted respected SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) for vehicle pass so that we can send the remaining people to their respective places. SDM office has given time for meeting at 11 am on 25/3/2020,” the letter said. “You are therefore requested to kindly approach the SDM for early action. We are ready to compliance all your directions [sic].”

After the FIR lodged, a poster reportedly emerged saying "Stand against Islamophobia, Muslims are not your scapegoats.”

"Stand with Tablighi Jamaat," highlighted the poster allegedly shared by MSJ, the report suggested.

The MSJ has no leader in the JNU, but various students claim that it was founded by Sharjeel Imam, who is currently in prison on sedition charges.

According to a student from the School of Social Sciences, Sharjeel founded this group to fight 'anti-Muslim' elements. It was the same group that called a meeting on the day the Ayodhya verdict was announced, the student told the news agency.

The group urged the government to provide 'dignity' and 'safety' to migrant workers.

A large number of migrant workers were seen leaving their workplaces in different parts of the country last week and walked down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way.