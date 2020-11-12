Coronavirus second wave | Next spike likely before March: Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory for all district administrators warning of a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections before March 2021. In the advisory dated November 11, the state government has asked local bodies to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Several countries in Europe are experiencing the second wave of COVID-19 at present. It is likely that we may face the second wave in January-February next year," the communication read.

It also asked administrations to maintain the testing standards as per the advisory issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Click here for LIVE updates on novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

One of the most affected regions in the country amid the pandemic, Maharashtra has recorded 17,26,926 cases of coronavirus and 44,435 casualties so far.

Referring to the second wave of the viral outbreak in Europe, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 11 warned against complacency.

"Corona warriors are working hard to protect us from the pandemic and we shouldn't burden them," he said.

"We have to resume schools and colleges after Diwali. We have to follow the protocol of wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing," he said, urging people to consider the health of senior citizens.

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 86,83,916 on November 12, while the death toll climbed to 1,28,121. The number of active cases, however, remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.