Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus second wave | Himachal Pradesh declares 'special vacation' for educational institutes as cases rise

Under the 'Unlock 5.0' guidelines, schools and coaching institutes were allowed to reopen in a phased manner from October 15.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Amid spurt in coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to shut all educational institutions from November 11 to 25. The decision to close schools and colleges for 15 days was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj said the cabinet decided to grant "special vacation" to all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, engineering colleges and coaching institutes from November 11 to 25 for students, teaching and non-teaching staff in view of the COVID-19 situation, the Indian Express reported.

Close

The education institutions had opened on November after a gap of 7 months. Attendance was not mandatory and students were allowed to attend lectures only after written consent by parents.

Show

related news

States and Union Territories have been given a free hand to decide whether they want to reopen these institutions.

States and Union Territories have been given a free hand to decide whether they want to reopen these institutions.

Himachal Pradesh reported 611 new cases on November 10, pushing the infection count to 26,809. The death toll has risen to 391.  The state currently has 5,365 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 86,36,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,27,571 deaths so far. A total of 80,13,784 people have recuperated from COVID-19.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus second wave #Himachal Pradesh #India

