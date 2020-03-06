Coronavirus scare: I have cough, fever, cold — is it seasonal flu or COVID-19?

This is the time of the year when a change in weather leads to a large number of people suffering from the seasonal flu. Besides, cases of swine flu are also being reported in India, with over 80 affected and nine deaths reported from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to this, the outbreak of coronavirus has complicated the situation. Coronavirus causes COVID-19, a disease that exhibits symptoms similar to influenza (the common flu) and swine flu.

At this time, local clinics as well as hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from fever, sore throat, cough and common cold. But with the coronavirus alarm, people are pressing the panic button at the slightest hint of feeling unwell.

Here’s how the seasonal flu virus and coronavirus compare:

Symptoms

Both seasonal flu virus (including Influenza A and Influenza B viruses) and coronavirus are extremely contagious and cause respiratory illness.

Typical symptoms of the seasonal flu include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, runny or stuffy nose and fatigue. Sometimes, it could also lead to vomiting and diarrhoea. In severe cases, which happens rarely, flu can cause complications including pneumonia.

With COVID-19, less is known about coronavirus and scientists are still trying to get the full picture of the symptoms and severity of the disease. Reported symptoms in patients include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and pneumonia in severe cases.

Transmission

Both diseases spread through droplets released by an infected person while coughing, sneezing or talking.

Besides, both viruses have a tendency to remain latent before symptoms start to appear. For flu, it can be days, however, with coronavirus the incubation period is estimated to be around 14 days, but it’s not certain.

Treatment

Neither viruses are treatable with anti-biotics, which are used to cure bacterial infections only. However, reducing the severity of symptoms such as fever can be done. Severe cases require hospitalisation and support, such as artificial ventilation.

Difference between seasonal flu and coronavirus

The seasonal flu affects far more people every year, than the novel coronavirus has till now. The seasonal flu is estimated to affect a billion people every year and has a mortality rate of less than 1 percent.

On the contrary, coronavirus has affected over 90,000 people across the world, causing more than 3,100 deaths, as per the WHO. The mortality rate of COVID-19 is about 2-3 percent.

As far as prevention is concerned, the best prevention for both diseases is maintaining basic respiratory hygiene.

However, a vaccine is available for to effectively prevent the symptoms of the seasonal flu. No such vaccine is available for coronavirus.

What should I do if I have the symptoms?

First of all, do not panic. Not all people with symptoms such as fever, cold and cough are infected with coronavirus. For now, only those persons, who have a travel history to affected countries such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, etc or those who have come in contact with infected persons, have tested positive.

Secondly, it is not advised to visit a hospital directly. In case, you witness symptoms, first trace back your steps to if you visited any of the affected countries or came in contact with someone who did.

If so, then call Union Health Ministry’s 24X7 helpline 011-23978046. You can also mail your queries at ncov2019@gmail.com. After this, a district surveillance offer will visit you and check for symptoms. If the officer believes that the chances of coronavirus infection are high, you will be transported to a designated hospital in an ambulance, which the government has set aside for suspected cases.

Use of public transport by suspected cases is obviously not advised. Doctors at the hospital will take samples and assess your physical health, depending on which they will recommend hospitalisation or quarantine at home. If tests are positive, then you may require to remain quarantined or in isolation for at least 14 days, or till recovery.