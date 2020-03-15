App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus scare: 289 passengers offloaded at Kochi airport after UK national tests positive

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar, Kerala and was under surveillance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the Kochi airport on March 15 shortly before take-off after a UK national among them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar, Kerala and was under surveillance, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

He had joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar, the official added.

Close

When the test result came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by an Emirates flight. It was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, he said.

"Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 passengers also and send them to hospital for further investigation", the spokesman added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kerala #Kochi

