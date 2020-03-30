App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: SC seeks status report from Centre on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

The top court observed that the migration of labourers out of panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from the Centre by Tuesday on the measures taken in view of the large-scale migration of labourers from cities to their native villages amid the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown across the country. The top court observed that the migration of labourers out of panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

It said the court would not create more confusion by issuing directions on measures that the government is already taking to deal with the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao, which took up two separate PILs filed by advocates Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal on the issue of migration of labourers through video-conferencing, said before passing any direction, it would like to wait for the status report from the Centre.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the migration of labourers needs to be stopped to prevent the spread of the virus and the Centre as well as the states concerned have taken the requisite steps to deal with it.

The bench posted the matters for hearing on Tuesday.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Supreme Court

