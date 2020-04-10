Q. The Blarney Stone is a block of Carboniferous limestone built into the battlements of Blarney Castle, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Cork, Ireland. According to legend performing a certain act with the stone endows the person with the gift of the gab (great eloquence or skill at flattery). The stone was set into a tower of the castle in 1446. The castle is a popular tourist site in Ireland, attracting visitors from all over the world. The word blarney has come to mean "clever, flattering, or coaxing talk". Irish politician John O'Connor Power defined it this way: "Blarney is something more than mere flattery. It is flattery sweetened by humor and flavored by wit. What do the people need to do get the gift of the Gab an act which has recently been banned due to the Coronavirus scare?