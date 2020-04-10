Coronavirus Quiz Part-3: How much do you actually know about COVID-19?

As the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, this quiz tries to bring in some lighter insights on the topic, dos and don’ts and more on similar events from the past. Try your luck at answering these questions.
Q. Which billionaire has pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe, with a first consignment arriving in Belgium? He has also said he will donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million masks to the United States, while urging international cooperation to fight the health crisis.
A. Jack Ma
Q. In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on decided to treat Covid-19 as a X. The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. What is X?
A. Notified Disaster
Q. This is a predominantly low-income, mixed-use residential, commercial, and semi-industrial neighborhood in northeastern Beirut. The neighborhood lies east of the Port of Beirut, which also encircles it from the north, west of the Beirut River and north of the Charles Helou highway and the Achrafieh district of Beirut. The neighborhood gets its name because it was the location where a lazaretto for travellers was built at the request of Ibrahim Pasha, the son of Muhammad Ali Pasha, the Governor of Egypt, who controlled Syria and Beirut in 1831. It was brought into limelight when on January 18, 1976 there was a massacre of about 1500 residents during the Lebanese civil war. Name it.
A. Al Karantina from La Quarantine.
Q. It was the Romans who popularized this (for some) pesky tradition, spreading it throughout Europe and North Africa as their empire grew. They had several words to describe the act of kissing, including saevium for a loving kiss and osculum for a friendly or religious kiss. But this word , was used for a kiss signifying courtesy or politeness. During the 14th century people stopped doing it altogether as a result of the plague and it didn't make a reappearance until after the First World War. A situation which is going to repeat itself as the French government has banned this form of greeting for fears of Coronavirus. What are we talking about?
A. La Bise or the French traditional double cheek kiss used to greet people.
Q. The name came from the city's historical origin from the conglomeration of Wuchang, Hankou and Hanyang. It lies in the eastern Jianghan Plain, on the confluence of the Yangtze River and its largest tributary, the Han River, and is known as "Nine Provinces' Thoroughfare" (九省通衢). What are we talking about?
A. Wuhan
Q. What do the third and the 4th squares of the graph depict
A. This is based on a simulation experiment done by the journalists at Washington Post. It shows how keeping Social distance is the best way to remain healthy in an epidemic. Even moderate social distance outperforms any quarantine by a margin , the green parts depict the healthy , the Pink depicts the recovered patients and the brown depicts the affected patients.
Q. The Blarney Stone is a block of Carboniferous limestone built into the battlements of Blarney Castle, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Cork, Ireland. According to legend performing a certain act with the stone endows the person with the gift of the gab (great eloquence or skill at flattery). The stone was set into a tower of the castle in 1446. The castle is a popular tourist site in Ireland, attracting visitors from all over the world. The word blarney has come to mean "clever, flattering, or coaxing talk". Irish politician John O'Connor Power defined it this way: "Blarney is something more than mere flattery. It is flattery sweetened by humor and flavored by wit. What do the people need to do get the gift of the Gab an act which has recently been banned due to the Coronavirus scare?
A. Kissing the Stone.
Q. This was a movie based on Richard Prestons 1992, New Yorker non fiction article “Crisis in the Hot Zone”. Its lead star Dustin Hoffmann had insisted that poet Maya Angelou be used to make the ending less depressing. (Little of her work is said to have been used). The movie was so effective that at an afterparty at Chasen's, one guest was overheard to remark: "After seeing a movie like this, you kinda don't want to eat something that somebody else has touched."
A. Outbreak
Q. What are these the stages of?
A. These are the six stages of a Pandemic.
Q. What does this picture depict?
A. It explains why Soap is most useful in killing of Coronavirus as compared to all other agents.
Q. Who is this new superhero who is seen helping the kids here with some info on Coronavirus?
A. A new superhero created by PGIMER Chandigarth to disseminate info on Coronavirus in a friendly way.
Q. Who has started this contactless delivery for safety of users worried by the CoVid Scare?
A. Zomato
Q. What is happening here?
A. The Italian airforce gives a big emotional lift to their nation with Pavarotti singing Nessun Dorma (let no one sleep)and where lyrics say venceremos(we will overcome)they have their planes dramatically facing and overpowering the single plane (virus) with their National Flag!
Q. What is happening here?
A. Medical workers in Wuhan, China, revealed smiles behind their masks to celebrate the closing of the last temporary hospital that was panic-built to accommodate the overflow of coronavirus patients in the city. The city of Wuhan panic-built two hospitals in early February, both of which were done in a matter of weeks, to offer up more than 2,000 additional beds as the disease first began to take hold of the city.
First Published on Apr 10, 2020 02:47 pm