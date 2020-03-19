App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: PM Modi gives 9 calls-to-action this Navratri season in his address to the nation

Here are the key takeaways from his speech:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, encouraged people to exercise social distancing, venture out on the streets only if absolutely necessary and observe restraint and resolve in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Here are the key takeaways from his speech:

1. Every Indian should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely necessary.

2. Senior citizens – those over the age of 60 years – should remain inside their homes only.

3. Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.

4. On March 22, the day of the Janta Curfew, at 5 pm, come out in your balconies and express gratitude to those working round-the-clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff).

5. Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6. COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force will be set up under the leadership of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7. Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.

8. Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

9. Stay away from rumours.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 09:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #PM Modi

