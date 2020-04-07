App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | ZEE Entertainment Enterprises pledges to support over 5,000 daily wage earners

Gauging the unprecedented impact caused to all daily wage earners due to the lockdown, ZEE has taken this step ensuring that the families of daily wage earners do not get impacted during the ongoing challenging phase, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Media and entertainment firm ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on April 7 committed to offer financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to over 5,000 daily wage earners who are working directly or indirectly for the company in its overall production ecosystem.

The company also said it is seeking voluntary contributions from its 3,500 employees towards PM CARES Fund through an intranet portal and it will match the corpus collected from the employee contribution and the collective amount will be donated to PM CARES Fund.

Commenting on the initiative, ZEEL Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka said, “We stand committed to financially support all the daily wage earners working in our production ecosystem."

The company said in order to keep viewers informed and sensitized about safety and precautionary measures, it had implemented an initiative titled as #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak under which content across over 40 channels was paused for a 30 second break throughout the day, encouraging viewers to wash their hands.

In line with the decision undertaken by Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), television channel Zee Anmol was also made available free of cost to all viewers across all DTH platforms and cable TV networks for a period of two months, it said.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health #India #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

