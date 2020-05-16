App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Working with India on COVID-19 vaccine development: Donald Trump

Addressing media, Trump said he is hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States is working with India on developing a vaccine for COVID-19, President Donald Trump said on Friday, praising Indian-Americans as “great” scientists and researchers.

Addressing media, Trump said he is hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort.

“I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientist and researchers,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House as he unveiled a massive effort to speed track the development of coronavirus vaccine before year end.

Close

“Yes. We are working very closely also with India,” Trump said responding to a question.

related news

He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” of him.

“India has been so great and as you know your Prime Minister has been a very good friend of mine,” Trump said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 07:42 am

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amit Shah holds meeting with MHA officials ahead of announcement of lockdown 4.0 guidelines

Amit Shah holds meeting with MHA officials ahead of announcement of lockdown 4.0 guidelines

Coronavirus pandemic | India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, K'taka, J&K cross 1k mark

Coronavirus pandemic | India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, K'taka, J&K cross 1k mark

Coronavirus India News Live | COVID-19 cases in India surpasses China; total number of cases now stands at 85,500

Coronavirus India News Live | COVID-19 cases in India surpasses China; total number of cases now stands at 85,500

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.