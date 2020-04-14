App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Work from home, concerns regarding job safety making Indians lose sleep: Report

According to a study, over 81 percent of the people believe that their sleep schedule will improve after the lockdown ends.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A. Sleeping while at work – Dont overdo it though :)
A. Sleeping while at work – Dont overdo it though :)

As a major chunk of the population has started working from home after the announcement of national lockdown in India, many of them are struggling to juggle between household chores and office work, a study has found.

According to a report by Times of India, the study, conducted by Bengaluru-based sleep solutions startup Wakefit, suggests that 67 percent of people in India are suffering from sleep deprivation after the announcement of the lockdown.

Follow our LIVE coverage here.

Close

Moreover, according to the study, over 81 percent of the people believe that their sleep schedule will improve after the lockdown ends. The study involved over 1,500 respondents, according to the TOI report.

related news

"Recently, we have been getting calls from people who are caught helpless under the mounting pressure of managing a house and doing office work at the same time," Shweta Singh, a senior counselling psychologist, told the newspaper.

"It comes as no wonder that these people are either compromising with their mental peace or sleep. Stress along with sleep deprivation is a big no-no," Singh added.

Also Read: Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak

The study found a 40 percent increase in sleepers who are going to bed late post-lockdown. Among respondents, concerns such as job security, managing finances and worrying about families and friends are some of the reasons why people are suffering sleeplessness.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.