Coronavirus pandemic | Work from home, concerns regarding job safety making Indians lose sleep: Report

As a major chunk of the population has started working from home after the announcement of national lockdown in India, many of them are struggling to juggle between household chores and office work, a study has found.

According to a report by Times of India, the study, conducted by Bengaluru-based sleep solutions startup Wakefit, suggests that 67 percent of people in India are suffering from sleep deprivation after the announcement of the lockdown.

Moreover, according to the study, over 81 percent of the people believe that their sleep schedule will improve after the lockdown ends. The study involved over 1,500 respondents, according to the TOI report.

"Recently, we have been getting calls from people who are caught helpless under the mounting pressure of managing a house and doing office work at the same time," Shweta Singh, a senior counselling psychologist, told the newspaper.

"It comes as no wonder that these people are either compromising with their mental peace or sleep. Stress along with sleep deprivation is a big no-no," Singh added.

The study found a 40 percent increase in sleepers who are going to bed late post-lockdown. Among respondents, concerns such as job security, managing finances and worrying about families and friends are some of the reasons why people are suffering sleeplessness.