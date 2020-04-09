App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 02:24 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Work at Calcutta HC, subordinate courts to remain suspended till April 30

Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan has arrived at the decision, upon considering the prevailing situation in the wake of the pandemic, a notification said.

Regular work at the Calcutta High Court and its circuit benches will continue to remain suspended till April 30, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, an official said here on Thursday.

Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan has arrived at the decision, upon considering the prevailing situation in the wake of the pandemic, a notification said.

Apart from the high court and its circuit benches at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jalpaiguri, regular work will also remain suspended at the subordinate courts, the notification said.

Offices under the high court will be no exception.

Between April 9 and 30, five days - April 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30 - have been earmarked for two division benches and three single benches to take up extremely urgent matters through videoconferencing, Rai Chattopadhyay, the registrar general of the high court, said.

Earlier, the chief justice, through a notification on March 24, had suspended regular work at the courts from March 25 to April 9.

Referring to various advisories issued by the central and state governments for combating the COVID-19 disease, notices by the Supreme Court, the chief justice passed the order as managing the functioning of courts at this point in time is difficult, the registrar general added.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 02:05 pm

