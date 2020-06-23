App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | With over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 62,000

According to the bulletin, 36,602 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 23,820.

PTI

Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on June 22, taking the tally in the city over the 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said.

From June 19 to 21, 3,000 or more fresh cases were being reported per day in the national capital.

Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on June 22.

Close

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,175 on Sunday.

related news

The bulletin said, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases has mounted to 62,655.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on June 22 shifted out of the ICU of Max hospital in Delhi, two days after he was administered plasma therapy, sources said.

The minister had tested positive for the disease on June 17.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Also, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on June 22 directed officials to implement all directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including re-mapping of containment zones and aggressive contact-tracing, to effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

Sources said that in his directions to Principal Secretary (Health) Vikram Dev Dutt and Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, the chief secretary also asked them to ensure enhanced testing and patient-friendly medical care.

According to the bulletin, 36,602 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 23,820.

It added that 3,84,696 tests have been conducted in the city.

The number of containment zones in the city on Monday stood at 262.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:26 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.