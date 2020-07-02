With over 2,000 COVID-19 cases daily, Chennai overtakes Delhi in reporting maximum new cases

Chennai is currently the Indian city that is worst affected by the novel coronavirus, reporting infections of more than 2,000 almost every day. Chennai recorded 2,393 new cases on June 30, charting the maximum number of new cases reported from a city in India and the second-highest in the world, coming next to Los Angeles.

Delhi, which is the Indian city with the maximum number of coronavirus cases at present, recorded 2,200 new cases on June 30.

On July 1, Chennai reported over 2,000 cases for the third consecutive day, with 2,182 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. The number of coronavirus cases started increasing rapidly from June 3, when Chennai started reporting more than 1,000 new cases daily. The city’s total COVID-19 tally has already surged past 60,000, taking Tamil Nadu’s total tally to 90,167. The lockdown in the state has now been extended to July 31 in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

In April, Mumbai occupied the top slot vis-à-vis the number of new coronavirus cases being reported daily but was dethroned by Delhi in June, after the national capital saw a sudden spurt in fresh COVID-19 infections following relaxations in lockdown norms.