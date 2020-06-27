App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | With 5,318 new cases, Maharashtra breaks records of one-day spike

The state's total case count now stands at 1,59,133.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra on Saturday registered the highest-ever single-day spike of 5,318 new COVID-19 cases, state Health department said.

The state's total case count now stands at 1,59,133.

With 167 deaths, the fatality count has gone up to 7,273, it said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Of the 167 deaths, 86 people died in the last 48 hours.

Saturday's spike in cases has surpassed the record 5,024 detections recorded on Friday.

With 4,430 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 84,245, a Health official said.

A total of 8,96,874 people have been tested so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

