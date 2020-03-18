App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Will shut trains if people don't stop non-essential travel: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

He said there would be no holiday for seven days to government offices as was reported in a section of media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 17 said the government would be forced to take the "harsh decision" to stop bus and train services in Mumbai if people don't avoid unnecessary travel.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray also appealed people to avoid unnecessary travel and gathering. He said there would be no holiday for seven days to government offices as was reported in a section of media.

Thackeray the administration was working on allowing functioning of government offices with 50 percent strength.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

As of Tuesday, there are 40 persons in Maharashtra who have tested coronavirus positive, he said. A Covid-19 patient has died, he added.

The condition of 39 coronavirus positive patients is stable, while one is critical, he said. These patients include 26 men and 14 women, Thackeray said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 08:26 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.