Coronavirus pandemic: Why 'community transmission' tag in WHO report doesn't hold water

Even as Italy, Spain and France continue to report coronavirus cases in hundreds on a daily basis, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not classified them as being in the community transmission stage.

However, Syria, with 25 cases and two deaths has been put in this category, according to a report in The Times of India. How is this possible?

The WHO, April 9 onwards, has been reporting the stage of transmission as declared by the particular country. Hence, Italy, Spain, France and the UK have not been mentioned in the list of 22 countries in the ‘community transmission’ category. In fact, most European countries have ‘pending classification’ against their name.

Before April 9, WHO used to classify the stage of transmission after analysing the data sent by countries in a particular format on daily basis. The daily situation report was prepared by WHO from the data provided by each country on the number of fresh cases, total cases, number of new deaths and the total death toll.

Read Also: New lockdown guidelines – What is allowed and what is not

The transmission scenarios have also been changed before and after April 9 on the basis of surveillance guidelines issued to member states by WHO.

Pre-April 9, the transmission scenarios were classified as: a) Under investigation; b) Imported cases only; c) Local transmission; d) Community transmission; and e) Interrupted transmission, although the details of how transmission was being interrupted were not clearly chalked out.

Post-April 9, the transmission scenarios have been changed to: a) No cases; b) Sporadic cases; c) Clusters of cases; and d) Community transmission.

In doing so, the global body combined the earlier classifications of local and imported transmission into the ‘sporadic cases’ category, defining it at as areas with “one or more cases, imported or locally detected”.

Read Also: Intermittent social distancing measures necessary till 2022, states study by Harvard scientists

Besides, the ‘clusters of cases’ category was introduced to include countries which are “experiencing cases clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures”.

The definition of community transmission remains more or less the same. It happens when countries experience a large number of cases “not linkable to transmission chains with multiple clusters in different areas”.

Hence, while self-reporting their transmission status to WHO on April 12, 81 of the 215 countries classified themselves in the ‘cluster of cases’ category. These countries include China, which has reported over 83,000 cases, as well as India, where confirmed cases recently breached the 10,000-mark.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, 22 countries have classified themselves under the ‘community transmission’ category. These include the US, with over 600,000 cases as well as Syria with 25 cases.

On being asked as to why WHO shifted the protocol to countries self reporting their transmission status, a spokesperson told the newspaper, “Every country deals with a unique epidemiology and context, with patterns that may differ across areas in the same country. For this reason, WHO believes that countries should ultimately decide on their own transmission classification.”