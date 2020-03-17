App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: WHO representative ‘very impressed’ with India's response

Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India, also praised the ICMR and Department of Health Research for successfully isolating the Novel Coronavirus strain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the Government of India for its efforts in effectively controlling the spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus in the country.

Though 126 people have tested positive in India and three have died of COVID-19 infection, the Centre has adopted a rigorous approach to combat the disease.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a meet with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), WHO representative to India Henk Bekedam said they are “very impressed” with India's commitment to fighting Coronavirus Pandemic.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Death toll in India rises to 3

He said, “I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level -- the Prime Minister's office himself -- has been enormous, very impressive. This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised.”

Bekedam even lauded Pune’s Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) for successfully isolating the strains of COVID-19. Notably, isolation of virus strains is necessary to develop drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic kits, etc.

Meanwhile, in most Indian states, large gatherings have been banned, schools and colleges have been shut down, and people have been advised to restrict venturing outside for recreation.

Besides, the Centre has also put up a temporary ban on travel to India from any country of the European Union, Turkey, and the United Kingdom starting March 18. People from the Philippines, Afghanistan, and Malaysia have also been barred from travelling to India for the time being.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #WHO

