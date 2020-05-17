App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: What are the penalties for violating lockdown measures?

The government has said any individual who violates the lockdown measures is liable to be proceeded under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 and issued guidelines for Lockdown 4.0.

Among other easing of restrictions, the government said shops, except those in malls, can be opened; sports complexes and stadiums will also be allowed to remain open, albeit without spectators.

However, public transport will largely remain closed.

Close

The government has said any individual who violates the lockdown measures is liable to be proceeded under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005.

related news

"Besides, legal action (will be taken) under Section 188 of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable".

According to the order, the punishment for obstruction of duty is imprisonment which can be "extended to one year or with fine, or both". If, however, such obstruction results in loss of life or imminent danger, the imprisonment may be extended for two years.

Punishment for false claim: The government has also said that whoever knowingly makes a claim "which he knows or has reason to believe to be false for obtaining any relief, assistance, repair, reconstruction or other benefits consequent to disaster from any officer of the Central Government, the State Government, the National Authority, the State Authority or the District Authority, shall, on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, and also with fine".

Punishment for false warning: Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine.

(This copy will be updated)

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.