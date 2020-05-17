Coronavirus pandemic: What are the penalties for violating lockdown measures?

The government on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 and issued guidelines for Lockdown 4.0.

Among other easing of restrictions, the government said shops, except those in malls, can be opened; sports complexes and stadiums will also be allowed to remain open, albeit without spectators.

However, public transport will largely remain closed.

The government has said any individual who violates the lockdown measures is liable to be proceeded under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005.

"Besides, legal action (will be taken) under Section 188 of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable".

According to the order, the punishment for obstruction of duty is imprisonment which can be "extended to one year or with fine, or both". If, however, such obstruction results in loss of life or imminent danger, the imprisonment may be extended for two years.

Punishment for false claim: The government has also said that whoever knowingly makes a claim "which he knows or has reason to believe to be false for obtaining any relief, assistance, repair, reconstruction or other benefits consequent to disaster from any officer of the Central Government, the State Government, the National Authority, the State Authority or the District Authority, shall, on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, and also with fine".

Punishment for false warning: Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine.

(This copy will be updated)