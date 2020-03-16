App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Western Railways orders spot ticket cancellation if passengers show COVID-19 symptoms

Ticket-checkers have been instructed to cancel tickets of passengers, who are on the BMC list, on the spot if they display symptoms of coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Western Railway (WR) will screen passengers with a travel history to seven countries in the past one month and cancel their train ticket on the spot if they show symptoms of COVID-19, Mumbai Mirror has reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided a list of passengers with travel history from China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain since February 15 to the WR’s Mumbai Central Division, sources told the paper. The data will be used to find out if anyone on the list has booked train tickets.

The chart for long-distance trains are prepared at least four hours before departure, giving the railway enough time to identify high-risk passengers.

The ticket-checkers have been instructed to cancel tickets of passengers, who are on the BMC list, on the spot if they display symptoms of coronavirus, GVL Satyakumar, Divisional Rail Manager, WR’s Mumbai Central Division, told the publication. Such passengers will be handed over to designated agencies as mandated by the Centre and state governments, he said.

To catch all live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

The government has already suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Railways have immediately withdrawn blankets and curtains from service till further orders.

Railway authorities have asked train attendants to set the temperature of AC coaches to summer settings of 23-25 degree Celsius.

India-Bangladesh passenger train services between Kolkata and cities in the neighbouring country were also suspended from March 15 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The Eastern Railway said services of the Maitree and Bandhan Express trains will remain suspended from March 15 to April 15 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:36 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

