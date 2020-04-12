App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Wear masks or face fine, 3-yr jail term: Ahmedabad civic body

"Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everybody while stepping out of their homes, starting 6 am on Monday," said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Q. In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on decided to treat Covid-19 as a X. The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. What is X?

The Ahmedabad civic body has made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places from Monday, failing which offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 or sentenced to three-year imprisonment, an official said.

"Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everybody while stepping out of their homes, starting 6 am on Monday," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told reporters.

Those who fail to comply with the order will be fined Rs 5,000or sentenced to three years in jail, Nehra said.

An order to this effect has been passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #ahmedabad #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Vijay Nehra

