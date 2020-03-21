App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | We are in golden hour of battle with virus epidemic: Uddhav

Thackeray held video-conference with divisional commissioners, district collectors and police officials on Friday evening about the measures to stop the spread of the virus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state was currently in the "golden hour" of its battle against the coronavirus as it can stop the epidemic's progresss to stage 3.

Thackeray held video-conference with divisional commissioners, district collectors and police officials on Friday evening about the measures to stop the spread of the virus.

"We are in golden hour (at a point where the disease can still be cured). The need of the hour is to break the chain of virus infection so that its spread is stopped," the Chief Minister said.

Close

We must not allow the epidemic to progress from stage 2 to stage 3, he stressed.

While asking the authorities to ensure that essential commodities and services such as healthcare, water supply, sanitation, rationing shops, vegetables supply are uninterrupted, he appealed people to stay at home.

The next fortnight was very critical, the chief minister said.

Steps should be taken to ensure hospitals are not overburdened and non-emergency surgeries, if possible, should be postponed, he said. PTI MR KRK.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 09:12 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.