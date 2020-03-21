Coronavirus pandemic | We are in golden hour of battle with virus epidemic: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state was currently in the "golden hour" of its battle against the coronavirus as it can stop the epidemic's progresss to stage 3.

Thackeray held video-conference with divisional commissioners, district collectors and police officials on Friday evening about the measures to stop the spread of the virus.

"We are in golden hour (at a point where the disease can still be cured). The need of the hour is to break the chain of virus infection so that its spread is stopped," the Chief Minister said.

We must not allow the epidemic to progress from stage 2 to stage 3, he stressed.

While asking the authorities to ensure that essential commodities and services such as healthcare, water supply, sanitation, rationing shops, vegetables supply are uninterrupted, he appealed people to stay at home.

The next fortnight was very critical, the chief minister said.

Steps should be taken to ensure hospitals are not overburdened and non-emergency surgeries, if possible, should be postponed, he said. PTI MR KRK.