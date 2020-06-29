App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

As many as 2,018 patients have recovered in Uttarakhand, taking the recovery rate to 71.48 percent in the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand has reported a recovery rate of more than 71 percent for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 29, the state recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 28, taking the state's tally to 2,823. Of these, as many as 2,018 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 71.48 percent in the state.

Among the 32 fresh cases, 14 were reported in Nainital, followed by 10 in Dehradun, four in Tehri, two in Chamoli, and one each in Champawat and Rudraprayag, according to the state health department bulletin.

Close

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Neelkanth Hospital in Nainital's Haldwani on June 28. He was admitted to the hospital with gastric complaints, said the health bulletin.

related news

The fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38 in Uttarakhand.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

In India, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients recorded at 58.56 percent on the day with 3,21,722 people recovered so far, said the health ministry.

India has registered 5,48,318 COVID-19 cases till date. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.

Out of the total coronavirus infections recorded in the country, the number of active cases stands at 2,10,12, while the death toll has climbed to 16,475.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Uttarakhand

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Kerala SSLC result 2020 Date | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 Date | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.