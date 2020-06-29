Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand has reported a recovery rate of more than 71 percent for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 29, the state recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 28, taking the state's tally to 2,823. Of these, as many as 2,018 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 71.48 percent in the state.

Among the 32 fresh cases, 14 were reported in Nainital, followed by 10 in Dehradun, four in Tehri, two in Chamoli, and one each in Champawat and Rudraprayag, according to the state health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Neelkanth Hospital in Nainital's Haldwani on June 28. He was admitted to the hospital with gastric complaints, said the health bulletin.

The fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38 in Uttarakhand.

In India, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients recorded at 58.56 percent on the day with 3,21,722 people recovered so far, said the health ministry.

India has registered 5,48,318 COVID-19 cases till date. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.

Out of the total coronavirus infections recorded in the country, the number of active cases stands at 2,10,12, while the death toll has climbed to 16,475.

(With inputs from PTI)

