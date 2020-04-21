App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Principal Secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state have active coronavirus cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state have active coronavirus cases.

"Till now, 1,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, of which 1,134 are active cases. These have been reported from 53 districts of the state. However, nine out of these 53 districts have zero active cases now. In other words, the active cases are presently in 44 districts of the state,” he said.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Close

Prasad said 140 patients have been discharged.

related news

He said containment exercise is going on in the state through “surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine and treatment”.

The official also stated that ‘pool testing' was being undertaken in the northern state.

"Pool testing is also going on in the state. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as the area outside containment zones,” he said.

Pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, and therefore, increases testing capacity.

“Pool testing is being done at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Other laboratories in the state should also undertake pool testing," Prasad added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Amit Mohan Prasad #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #pool testing #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.