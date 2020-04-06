Coronavirus pandemic | Uttar Pradesh mulls extending lockdown beyond April 14

With Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 count crossing 300, the state government is considering extending the lockdown period beyond April 15.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avneesh Avasthi has said till the time the state stops reporting fresh coronavirus-positive cases, it will be premature to say that government is contemplating to ease the lockdown restrictions.

The number of cases has touched 305 and 27 new cases were reported earlier today. Of this, 21 are related to Tablighi Jamaat. A total of 159 positive cases are those related to Jamaat, Avasthi said.

The state plans to go into testing of people in category B and C. Category B implies those who had been directly in contact with the Jamaat attendees and category C would be those beyond.

Assam would decide after April 9 on lockdown extension, Assam health and education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a media briefing.

Kerala , has set up an expert committee to look into how things can be done after lockdown ends while Andhra Pradesh has no plans yet of extending the lock down and would decide depending on the situation in coming days, sources said.

Karnataka had earlier said that the government hoped to phase out lockdown post 14th. However, decision depends on situation in coming days. Maharashtra has also indicated that there are chances of lockdown being extended beyond April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a meeting with chief ministers on April 3 said it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends. He had asked the states to send suggestions for the exit strategy and reiterated the importance of social distancing in preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.