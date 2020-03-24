Coronavirus pandemic | Uttar Pradesh govt declares corona a state disaster

"The state government has declared Corona situation as a state disaster relaxing procurement procedures for emergency medical equipment and corona-related medical consumables," the official said.
Initially, this relaxation is for a month, he added.A formal Government Order (GO) has been issued in this regard, he said.
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:55 pm