Coronavirus pandemic | Use of rapid testing kits halted in India, many variations reported in results: ICMR

Stating that "many variations" have been reported in the results of rapid testing kits in India, the government on April 21 halted its use in the country.

"In the next two days, kits will be tested and validated in the field by our teams. States will be advised not to use these kits for two days and we will be providing an advisory on the same in two days," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

ICMR also said over 4,49,810 have been tested so far, out of which 35,852 tests were done yesterday and 29,776 in 201 ICMR labs, while the remaining 6,076 samples were tested in 86 private labs.

Addressing a daily briefing, the government also said there are 18,601 positive cases in India.

"So far, 3252 people have recovered including 705 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48 percent," Health Ministry's Lav Agarwal said.