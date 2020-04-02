Coronavirus pandemic | UPSRTC employees donate one day's salary to CM relief fund

Employees of the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on April 2 contributed one day's salary to the COVID-19 relief fund under the chief minister's office.

A demand draft of Rs 2.47 crore was presented to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by Principal Secretary, Transport, Rajesh Kumar Singh and MD of UPSRTC Raj Shekhar, according to an official release.

Raj Shekhar later told media persons that the UPSRTC was grateful to all its employees for contributing one day's salary in the fight against coronavirus.