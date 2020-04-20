App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | UP police tracks social media to curb fake news, hate speech

Until April 3, over 403 cases of hate speech or fake news were flagged by the social media team to district cyber cells

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a bid to curb fake news amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Uttar Pradesh police has started investigating hundreds of cases and blocking more than a dozen WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok accounts, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, a team working out of the Chief Minister's Office tracks keywords, phrases or trends that resemble hate speech and accounts spreading fake news and misinformation.

"The information is passed on to us and we do a background check of location and examine the nature of the content. This is further passed on to the police cyber cells, which decide the next course of legal action," Rohan P. Kanay, the Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) said.

According to the report, until April 3, over 403 cases of hate speech or fake news were flagged by the social media team to district cyber cells. Out of these, the report suggests, the police has registered First Information Reports (FIRs) in six of these cases.

However, out of the six, five were of those who posted comments against the present central and state governments, according to the newspaper.

Based on the information passed by the social media hub, a team of 30 officials checks its background.

"The teams track the geographical origin of the accounts and a database is prepared. During the examination of these flagged cases, the teams found that several accounts posting inflammatory content or misinformation were based in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Rajasthan," the newspaper quoted the police as saying.

"Some of the fake accounts were traced to Dubai in Middle East whose target was to create unrest within the society. While 116 accounts could not be traced, two accounts of Twitter, eight of Facebook, one WhatsApp and 13 of TikTok have been blocked," the statement added.

According to Kanay, while other social media websites have been known to act quickly and take down such accounts, Twitter has been "less reactive".

"We observed that several media accounts that were targeting a particular religion for the coronavirus, connecting the cases to Tablighi Jamaat. Not everyone is responsible for the actions of the few. Hence, we carried out checks and several accounts were shut accordingly," a police officer said.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:07 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.