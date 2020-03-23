App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to citizens to take lockdown seriously

"I appeal to all of you to take lockdown seriously. Stay indoors, protect yourself, save your family. Everyone is requested to follow the instructions, rules and laws and work with the government in the fight against the epidemic. Stay alert, be aware," the chief minister tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government has enforced lockdown in 16 districts of the state in the first phase in view of the pandemic.

"I appeal to all of you to take lockdown seriously. Stay indoors, protect yourself, save your family. Everyone is requested to follow the instructions, rules and laws and work with the government in the fight against the epidemic. Stay alert, be aware," the chief minister tweeted.

Senior officials are monitoring the situation to ensure that people stay indoors during this period.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 11:52 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

